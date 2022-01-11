Bears Eyeing GM Candidate With Strong Ties to Packers: Report

The Chicago Bears are in the process of finding their next general manager, and Glenn Cook is an intriguing name on the list of potential candidates they’ll be looking at.

According to NFL insider Albert Breer, the Bears have put in interview requests for two current members of the Cleveland Browns staff: Vice President of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and VP of player personnel Glenn Cook.

The Bears have requested interviews with Browns VP of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and VP of player personnel Glenn Cook for their vacant GM job, per source. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 11, 2022

Cook’s background in particular is interesting: He helped shape the current Green Bay Packers roster that perennially makes the playoffs and dominates the Bears, and he also has ties to one of Chicago’s most beloved sports teams.

ALL the latest Bears news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Bears newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bears!

Glenn Cook: History & Resumé

Cook has been with the Browns since 2016, beginning as Assistant Director of Pro Scouting. He was promoted to VP of Player Personnel in 2020, and he has helped select players like Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb and Denzel Ward in his tenure so far. He also did an excellent job helping the Browns navigate the pandemic in 2020, when Cleveland finished 11-5 and made the playoffs.

“With life, we all know that adversity comes. The way I handle it is just to do my job, to be myself and to contribute in the best way I can,” Cook said in 2020 about how he was attempting to handle the COVIN-19 pandemic, via Browns Zone. “It is all about controlling what you can control. What I could control in those moments is how well I evaluated, how did I contribute to the conversations and then look at it from the lens of (allow) other people to take care of the rest.”

Cook spent four seasons in the pro personnel department of the Packers after joining the organization in May of 2012. While with the Packers, he was part of the scouting crew that drafted the likes of David Bakhtiari, Davante Adams, Corey Linsley, Micah Hyde, and Kenny Clark, among others. He was selected by former Packers GM Ted Thompson.

Before working with Green Bay, Cook spent 11 months with the Indianapolis Colts, where he worked as a scouting assistant. He was also a graduate assistant at the University of Miami, where he also played 47 games as a linebacker from 2004-08.

Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Bears-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!

Cook Was Drafted By Chicago Cubs in 2009

Cook also has ties to Chicago sports. He was selected by the Chicago Cubs in the 46th round of the Major League Baseball draft in 2009, but it seems he was destined for the NFL instead.

At 37-years-old, he’s young, but he has a keen eye for talent, and he’s got a team-first mentality.

“I am trying to put our guys in the best position as possible so they can just evaluate, help us set the board and find free agents as optimally as they can,” Cook told Browns Zone about his work in Cleveland. “It may be cheesy, but I am really just trying to co-captain and steward the group in that manner.”

In addition to Cook and Adofo-Mensah, Chicago has requested an interview with Colts Director of College Scouting Morocco Brown, and there will be several more to come.

Cook worked for the #Packers for four years and is now the VP of player personnel in Cleveland. I know the Browns didn't win this year but they've got a damned good roster that he helped assemble. https://t.co/NLqDpt2pew — Bill Huber (@BillHuberSI) January 11, 2022

READ NEXT: Akiem Hicks Shades Bears, Matt Nagy, With Twitter Activity