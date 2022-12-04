Packers All-Pro Trashes Bears Starter After Win: ‘He’s a Scrub’

Chicago Bears wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown made one of the biggest catches of his career against All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander during his team’s clash with the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, but Alexander didn’t walk away from the experience with more respect for his former teammate.

Quite the opposite, actually.

St. Brown caught a 56-yard deep ball from Justin Fields in the second quarter of Week 13’s matchup that had Alexander racing to catch up with him. The big-time reception helped set up a David Montgomery touchdown run on the very next play, giving the Bears a 16-3 lead after successes on three of their first four drives.

So, what did Alexander think about the big play from the Bears receiver?

“Nothing,” Alexander said after the game, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. “Man, he a scrub. I can’t believe I let him catch that on me. But hat’s off to him because he did make a good catch.”

Alexander Calls St. Brown ‘Slow’ After Interception

According to Alexander, there was a little trash talk from St. Brown after he gave up the big reception to him, but the All-Pro corner and the Packers weren’t phased and proved as much by the end of the game as they rallied to a 28-19 victory to sweep the Bears. Alexander also specifically got his revenge on St. Brown in the fourth quarter when he jumped St. Brown’s (poorly run) route and made a win-sealing interception, and he didn’t mince words about the part in the postgame, either.

“I knew it was coming,” Alexander said, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. “One thing about the receiver that I got the pick on, you’re going to know when he’s about to break down his route. So I already knew it. I envisioned it. I was telepathic because I seen it before it happened.”

“He’s just not as quick as some,” Alexander added about St. Brown. “He’s just kind of slow with it. He’s real slow, so it was just easy.”

Alexander Deems N’Keal Harry’s Big Catch Was ‘Luck’

Alexander might have gotten the last laugh against St. Brown and the Bears, but he was victimized more than just once on downfield passes in Sunday’s game. Fields also threw a deep jump ball to N’Keal Harry against Alexander to start the fourth quarter, one that Harry hauled in against the All-Pro’s coverage for a 49-yard gain.

Of course, Alexander believes that Harry just got “lucky.” Here’s what he said about the play, as Wood shared on Twitter following the game: