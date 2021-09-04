Ex-Bears Linebacker Lands With Atlanta Falcons

Former Chicago Bears linebacker James Vaughters has found a new home.

The ex-Bears pass rusher signed with the Atlanta Falcons, the team announced on Friday, September 3.

At 28 years of age, Vaughters isn’t exactly a conventional practice squad candidate, but the journeyman defender keeps landing on his feet. Vaughters signed with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2015, and he had cups of coffee with the New England Patriots and the San Diego Chargers while also spending time in the Canadian Football League before landing in the Windy City in 2019.

Vaughters a Capable Was Role Player for Bears Over Last 2 Seasons

Vaughters played in 14 games for the Bears during the 2020 season, and three games the season prior in 2019. In his two years with the Bears, he totaled 25 tackles (two for loss), 1.5 sacks and two quarterback hits.

He played primarily on special teams his first year in Chicago, and he contributed there again last year, but he also saw increased opportunities to contribute on defense in 2020.

Vaughters had a career-high 104 pass rush snaps and 115 run defense snaps for the Bears last season, earning a 68.1 overall grade from Pro Football Focus and a 73.9 run defense grade, both respectable numbers. He had four pressures and two hurries last year, as well, and along with a memorable moment Week 5 when he recorded his first career sack on Tom Brady in a Thursday night game in which Chicago beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 20-19.

“I like the way that he’s grown for us the last couple of years,” Bears coach Matt Nagy said about Vaughters in 2020. “I just know that our defensive coaches really appreciate the knowledge that he has in this defense and the way he plays.”

Emergence of Trevis Gipson Likely Played Role in Vaughters’ Exit

The Bears selected pass rusher Trevis Gipson out of Tulsa in the fifth round of the 2020 draft. Gipson played in seven games as a rookie last season, notching five tackles and three QB hits.

Gipson has looked promising so far in year two, which likely played at least a partial role in Vaughters’ exit. In three preseason games, Gipson had 10 tackles, a sack, three QB hits, six hurries and a forced fumble. He was also the highest-rated pass rusher of the preseason, per Pro Football Focus.

“This being my second year in camp, I feel a lot more comfortable. I’ve put on a couple pounds that helped me perform better, in my opinion. I know the playbook more. Everything has just slowed down,” Gipson said in early August, per the team’s official website.

“Trevis has grown up tremendously as far as just fundamental things, playing the run, playing the run a little more physical, definitely getting off the ball and playing the pass,” All-Pro pass rusher Khalil Mack said about Gipson on August 17. “He’s doing the small things very well, but it’s up to him to take that next leap. Looking forward to seeing him grow even more, you know what I’m saying, from where he’s at right now.”

