Bears’ Jaquan Brisker Roasts ‘Trash’ QB Over Big Payday

Chicago Bears strong safety Jaquan Brisker seems mighty unimpressed with the New York Giants’ decision to give quarterback Daniel Jones a big payday.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Jones agreed to terms on a four-year, $150 million contract extension with the Giants on Tuesday, March 7, that includes $94 million “virtually guaranteed at signing” with up to $35 million more in incentives. The deal comes after Jones had a career year for the Giants in 2022 with 3,205 passing yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions and with just a week to go until the start of 2023 free agency at 4 p.m. ET on March 15.

While the Giants may feel like they have their quarterback, though, Brisker feels confident that New York’s original franchise just signed up for more “trash.”

“MVP lol,” Brisker wrote in response to a tweet about Lamar Jackson not getting paid. “Other Bruh [Jones] got paid today and is trash fam. #FACTS.”

Brisker also doubled down on his Daniel Jones trash talk later and retweeted a similar sentiment from former Super Bowl safety Ryan Clark: “We live in a world where Daniel Jones’ current salary is higher than Lamar Jackson’s.”

Suffice it to say, Brisker’s next matchup with Jones and the Giants should be interesting.

Jaquan Brisker Delivered Strong Rookie Season for Bears

Brisker has earned the right to talk a little bit of smack after how finishing as one of the top rookie safeties in the league during his debut 2022 season. The former Penn State standout started 15 games for the Bears at the strong safety spot and finished with a team-high four sacks and a second-most 104 total tackles along with one interception, two pass deflections, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery. According to Pro Football Focus, Brisker was also the highest-graded rookie safety in the league last season among those who played at least 50% of their team’s defensive snaps.

Brisker even got a chance to take a crack at Jones during his impressive rookie season. While the Giants beat the Bears 20-12 in Week 4, Brisker notched his first career sack against Jones and finished with five total tackles in the close matchup. Meanwhile, Jones threw for just 71 yards — his fewest of the season — and zero touchdowns despite still finding the end zone twice with his legs. Point, Chicago’s pass defense.