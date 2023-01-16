Former Bears Veteran Gets Starting Nod for Cowboys in Playoffs

Former Chicago Bears veteran offensive tackle Jason Peters will be getting a somewhat unexpected starting nod for the Dallas Cowboys in their wild-card game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.

According to a pregame report from NFL insider Jane Slater, Peters is set to start his second game of the 2022 season for the Cowboys with Dallas tweaking its offensive line combination in hopes of best standing up against the Buccaneers’ pass rushers.

“The Dallas Cowboys will start Jason Peters at LT tonight,” Slater tweeted. “His [second] start of the season. The Cowboys’ [fifth] offensive line combo. Peters will see his [seventh] postseason appearance and is a sign the #Cowboys won’t shy away from the passing game.”

Peters — a six-time All-Pro selection — signed with the Bears in the final weeks of 2021 training camp and ended up being their top offensive lineman on the season, starting 15 games at left tackle for them. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed just 28 quarterback pressures on 853 pass-blocking snaps and finished with a team-high pass-blocking grade of 77.9. With eyes on a rebuild, though, the Bears’ new regime opted not to retain the 40-year-old in 2022 free agency.