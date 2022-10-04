Bears Starter Loses Bet With Packers Fan, Pays ‘Horrible’ Price: Look

Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson is a brave man — and he’s also a man of his word.

Johnson, who has missed the team’s Week 3 and 4 contests due to a quad injury, made his weekly appearance on 670 The Score’s Parkins & Spiegel Show on October 3, but before he spoke to cohosts Danny Parkins and Matt Spiegel about team business, he explained why he was about to place a large foam wedge of cheddar on his head.

“I lost a bet,” Johnson admitted. “The bet was if we were going to beat the Green Bay Packers.”

The 23-year-old corner told Parkins and Spiegel that he had a bet with professional soccer player Lauren Sesselmann, who plays for the Santa Clarita Blue Heat. Sesselmann, a Packers fan, was born in Wisconsin and raised in Green Bay. Apparently, the two had a wager going over the longtime rivals’ Week 2 matchup.

If the Bears won, Sesselmann would have had to wear Johnson’s jersey. Green Bay handed Chicago a 27-10 loss, though, and as a result, Johnson had to do the interview while wearing a Cheesehead.

Johnson on the Cheesehead: Uncomfortable & ‘A Bad Look’

“I have to wear this Cheesehead,” Johnson admitted before adorning it. “I’m a man of my word, so I’m going to put this on, sadly. … I’m a man of honor. I said I would (wear it), so I did.”

When the co-hosts asked how he felt wearing one of the favorite adornments of Packer fans everywhere, Johnson’s answer was equally blunt and hilarious.

“It’s terrible. Nothing about this is comfortable. It looks horrible. Nothing about this damn hat is pleasing,” he said, also calling it “a bad look.”

Will he go double or nothing with Sesselmann and bet on the Bears to beat the Packers again?

“I don’t know if I’m feeling that,” Johnson admitted with a grin.

He also had a message for Bears fans who might see him wearing the wedge out of context: “I am not a Cheesehead.”

You can watch the clip of Johnson paying his debts below.

On with @ParkinsSpiegel, #Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson had to wear a cheesehead to pay off a bet with a friend. "This is terrible," Johnson says. "Nothing about this damn hat is pleasing." Listen to his full interview: https://t.co/HsBcg71bwA pic.twitter.com/WysIXISrSa — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) October 3, 2022

Johnson Still Nursing Quadriceps Injury

“It’s coming along,” Johnson told Parkins. about his quad injury on September 26. “It’s something, really, that shocking to me. I’ve never experienced a quad injury, so for me, it’s just going through the process and just trying to get better each and every day. Of course, I’m ready and hungry to play, but I feel like it’s nothing that I want to rush and make worse.”

When asked on October 3 if he had any updates on the injury and whether he thought he’d be able to play in Chicago’s Week 5 contest against the Minnesota Vikings, Johnson didn’t sound optimistic.

“Hard to tell right now, really just trying to get better, start moving on the field, really trying to run and do some position drills and things like that, just trying to see where I’m really at,” he said adding: “There’s no clear cut answer right now.”

Johnson has started 30 games for Chicago since getting drafted in the second round in 2020, and he was off to an excellent start this season. Over his first two games, Johnson gave up just one catch for nine yards on 63 coverage snaps, per PFF allowing opposing quarterbacks a measly 42.4 passer rating.

The Bears could use him soon, as they’ll be facing one of the NFL’s best wide receivers in Justin Jefferson when they head to Minnesota, but his outlook for the game remains cloudy.