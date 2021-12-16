Insider Dubs Ex-Rival Coach as Ideal Matt Nagy Replacement

The only question surrounding the future of Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy seems to be whether he’ll be fired after the regular season or during it.

Nagy entered the year on the hot seat, and with a losing season now a certainty for his 4-9 team, there’s not much the Bears current coach can do other than wait for his walking papers. Thus, numerous names are already being floated as possible replacements.

One of those names is Jim Caldwell, who served as head coach of Chicago’s NFC North rival, the Detroit Lions, from 2014–2017. During his four-year tenure in Detroit, Caldwell did the unthinkable: He managed to have a winning record three of his four seasons, taking the Lions to the playoffs twice. In a move that was widely criticized, the Lions fired Caldwell after a 9-7 season in 2017. They haven’t been to the playoffs since his dismissal.

He hasn’t been in the league for the last two seasons, but one NFL insider thinks Chicago would be an intriguing place for Caldwell to resume his career.

Jim Caldwell: Coaching History & Resumé

ESPN analyst and draft insider Matt Miller was asked by a fan on Twitter who he saw as a good fit to replace Nagy, and Caldwell was on Miller’s short list:

Couple of names that intrigue me: Jim Caldwell

Raheem Morris

Nathaniel Hackett

Patrick Graham https://t.co/tVAth06feW — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) December 14, 2021

Caldwell has been a head coach three times: at Wake Forest from 1993-2000, where he had little success, finishing with a 26–63 mark, again in Indianapolis from 2009-2011, when he left with an overall mark of 26-22 over three seasons, and with the Lions, when he amassed an impressive 36-28 mark over four years.

The 66-year-old coach has won two Super Bowls, one of which was against Lovie Smith’s Bears back in 2007: Super Bowl XLI, when he was QB coach with the Colts, and later in Super Bowl XLVII, as offensive coordinator with the Baltimore Ravens.

Here’s a look at Caldwell’s complete coaching resumé:

Iowa (1977) — Graduate assistant

Southern Illinois (1978–1980) — Wide receivers coach

Northwestern (1981) — Offensive assistant

Colorado (1982–1984) — Wide receivers coach

Louisville (1985) — Wide receivers coach

Penn State (1986–1992) — Quarterbacks coach

Wake Forest (1993–2000) — Head coach

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2001) — Quarterbacks coach

Indianapolis Colts (2002–2008) — Assistant head coach & quarterbacks coach

Indianapolis Colts (2009–2011) — Head coach

Baltimore Ravens (2012) — Quarterbacks coach

Baltimore Ravens (2012) — Interim offensive coordinator & quarterbacks coach

Baltimore Ravens (2013) — Offensive coordinator

Detroit Lions (2014–2017) — Head coach

Miami Dolphins (2019) — Assistant head coach & quarterbacks coach

Would Caldwell Be Solid Replacement for Nagy?

Caldwell is certainly one of the more intriguing options out there when it comes to finding Chicago’s next head coach. Part of his appeal not only lies in his previous successes (he made a winner out of the Lions!), but also in the fact that he’s not a first-time head coach. He’s experienced, and has had relative success in the NFL leading teams — and there aren’t many available head coaches that currently meet that criteria.

Another plus? He has tons of experience when it comes to developing young quarterbacks, which includes his work with Peyton Manning from 2002 to 2008. A solid football mind like Caldwell’s would benefit young signal-caller Justin Fields in a big way.

It remains to be seen if the Bears will go this route, but they could do a lot worse.

