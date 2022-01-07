Jim Harbaugh-Bears Smoke Could Signal Return of Beloved Ex-Coach

The Jim Harbaugh rumors are getting louder, particularly where the Chicago Bears are concerned.

First, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic revealed Harbaugh was interested in a potential return to the NFL, and he named the Bears and Las Vegas Raiders as the two teams he’d be most interested in coaching. Now, another credible source has doubled down on Harbaugh’s interest in returning to the pros.

According to a January 6 report by Sam Webb of 247 Sports, Harbaugh, who is under contract at Michigan through 2025, is telling his recruits and their families he’s going to entertain potential opportunities from NFL teams. Considering Harbaugh said several years ago his “dream job” in the NFL would be to coach the Bears — who are about to move on from Matt Nagy — it’s difficult not to connect those dots.

Nagy won’t be the only current head coach to get the axe — all signs point to Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio also getting fired at the end of the regular season. Fangio has a history with both the Bears and Harbaugh, which has some wondering whether a Harbaugh-Fangio reunion could be possible in Chicago.

Harbaugh Has Yet to Deny His Interest in the NFL

Here’s what Webb had to say about Harbaugh’s interest in the NFL:

While Harbaugh typically reserves comment on the topic for those in his inner circle, he sometimes makes an exception for recruits. He did so last year with Will Johnson. He did so again this year with Darrius Clemons. Before the Top247 wideout committed to the Maize & Blue last month he and his family asked Harbaugh directly whether his leaving for the NFL after the season is a possibility. Harbaugh didn’t dodge the question. ‘He said that he’ll entertain (it),’ Clemons’ father Larry told The Michigan Insider. ‘He was up front with us about that. I had Coach Harbaugh speak to my pastor. They had a good conversation. Our pastor asked him about that, and that’s just that’s the (reply) that he gave him.’ Harbaugh’s forthrightness was in stark contrast to the approach taken by some of Clemons other suitors. Other coaches opted to hide their interest in other jobs.

Harbaugh and Fangio both have a history with the Bears, and with each other. A former Bear, Harbaugh was drafted by the Chicago in the first round in 1987, and he played QB under Mike Ditka during the 1987-1992 seasons.

Fangio served as defensive coordinator for Harbaugh for a total of five years, first with the Stanford Cardinal and later with the San Francisco 49ers. He was also Chicago’s defensive coordinator from 2015-18. Fangio put together the league’s top scoring defense in 2018, also endearing himself to Bears fans and media alike with his unique personality. Chicago allowed 17.7 points allowed per game that year while also leading the NFL with 27 interceptions and 36 takeaways. They also amassed 50 sacks that year, Fangio’s final one with the team before trying his hand at head coaching.

It hasn’t worked out in Denver, so some are wondering if a Harbaugh-Fangio reunion in the Windy City is possible.

Fangio Likely to Be Fired as Broncos HC

Fangio, like Nagy, is expected to be fired after Week 18, and is anticipated to “immediately become among the highest-paid coordinators in the NFL if his tenure in Denver is up,” according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.

Would he consider a return to Chicago with or without Harbaugh? It’s certainly possible. Fangio has worked with players like Eddie Jackson and Khalil Mack, so there’s still a connection to the team. Current Bears DC Sean Desai did a credible job in his first season with the team this year, but he’s a student of Fangio’s, so it would present an interesting situation for the Bears. Either way, a Harbaugh-Fangio reunion has to be an intriguing idea for Chicago fans.

One Bears fan suggested a potential powerhouse of a lineup that also includes former Carolina Panthers OC Joe Brady:

Harbaugh has yet to confirm or deny any of these reports, so we’ll see what happens when Black Monday rolls around.

