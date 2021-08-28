New City Courting Bears With ‘Longshot’ Offer to Host Next Stadium: Report

The Chicago Bears have been contacted by a new city in Illinois interested in playing host to their next stadium. The Bears made headlines in June when they placed a bid to purchase Arlington Heights International Racecourse with the hopes of building their next stadium there.

Chicago’s mayor, Lori Lightfoot, has not publicly supported the idea, noting the team was “locked into a lease at Soldier Field until 2033.” A July 2 report by the Chicago Tribune, however, found that “it would not be difficult for the Bears to break the agreement early — and the payment to do so would be relatively small compared with the cost of building a new state-of-the-art Stadium.”

Now, yet another city has thrown its hat in the ring, making things even more interesting.

Joliet, Illinois Enters the Fray

According to an August 25 report by John Ferak of Joliet Patch, the mayor of Joliet, Illinois, Bob O’Dekirk, has contacted Bears Chairman George McCaskey via letter about the city’s interest in hosting the Bears, should that whole Arlington Heights thing not work out.

“Joliet would like to enthusiastically express their interest in becoming the new home of the Chicago Bears by way of repurposing the Chicagoland Speedway,” O’Dekirk wrote in a letter to McCaskey, per Ferak.

“City officials would greatly appreciate the opportunity to learn more about the organization’s needs and help them to imagine a prosperous future in Joliet,” O’Dekirk added, also noting why he believes Joliet would be an excellent city to host one of football’s most storied franchises:

“It might be a long shot,” O’Dekirk said via Ferak, “but (extending the offer) was the politically responsible thing to do. We have the Joliet police (expertise) where we know we can handle an NFL football game. We’ve handled 120,000 to 150,000 people.”

Like Arlington Heights, Joliet also has a racetrack in The Chicagoland Speedway, but unlike Arlington Heights, the city of Joliet has a former Bears great stumping for it: former offensive lineman Tom Thayer, who played for Chicago from 1985-9. Thayer is also currently the Bears’ color commentator on WBBM Newsradio, so he still has strong ties to the team.

“Tom Thayer also talked to us, me and city manager Jim Capparelli, and he also spoke with Mr. McCaskey,” O’Dekirk said.

Thayer is also from Joliet and has a business there, but it’s unlikely he would have too much sway over what the McCaskey family decides to do.

Bears Have Responded to Joliet Offer

Ferak reported that O’Dekirk confirmed McCaskey responded to the offer “by thanking Joliet for reaching out.” O’Dekirk also told Patch.com that he felt the likelihood would be for Chicago to continue to pursue a future in Arlington Heights, but he felt compelled to let the team know his city would be an option if things don’t work out.

“I’m not sure if they are taking a long look at Joliet,” O’Dekirk said about the Bears. “If they are looking to leave the city of Chicago, we want the Bears to know that Joliet, it’s another option.”

