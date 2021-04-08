Former Bears Starting RB Lands With Familiar Foe: Report

Jordan Howard has landed back with the Philadelphia Eagles. The former Chicago Bears running back is signing a one-year deal to return to Philly for a third straight season, according to top NFL insider Adam Schefter. A former fifth-round draft pick for the Bears in 2016 (150th overall), Howard spent his first three seasons in Chicago, and he hasn’t experienced the same level of success anywhere else since.

The Bears traded Howard to the Eagles for a 2020 sixth-round pick in spring of 2019, and he spent his 2020 campaign with both Philly and the Miami Dolphins, and now, he’s hoping the third time will be the charm with the Eagles.

Howard Has Been All Over the Place Since Leaving Chicago

It has been a mixed bag for Howard since leaving the Windy City. A shoulder injury cut his first season with the Eagles in 2019 short, forcing him to miss six games. Howard signed a two-year, $10 million deal with the Dolphins last spring, but Miami released him after just five games. The Eagles signed him to their practice squad a second time shortly after that, elevating him for two games before the season ended. Now, he’s back in Philadelphia yet again.

Howard’s best season as a pro was his rookie one. He rushed for 1,313 yards on 252 carries (that’s 5.2 yards per carry) and caught 29 passes for 298 yards while racking up seven total touchdowns. His second season with the Bears in 2016, he ran for 1,122 yards on 276 carries (4.1 ypc) and scored nine touchdowns, and he had 935 yards and nine scores in 2018.

He rushed for 525 yards on 119 carries and six scores in his first outing with the Eagles in 2019 when he played in 10 games. He played in just seven games last season, when he amassed a career-low 60 yards on 35 carries (that’s just 1.7 yards per carry).

Howard Fits in Well With the Eagles

Howard will be joining new Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni and new running backs coach Jemal Singleton in Philadelphia. Singleton, who previously held the same role with the Cincinnati Bengals, Las Vegas Raiders and Indianapolis Colts, will likely put Howard in a Giovani Bernard-type role in the Eagles backfield, which would suit his strengths as a power back well. His previous time with the team has also endeared Howard to several key members of the offense, including an important member of the backfield.

“I’m happy he’s back,” Eagles starting running back Miles Sanders said last season after Howard returned to the Eagles towards the end of the season. “We could definitely use him and it’s going to make our running back room stronger and more complete, and I’m excited.

“I’m just glad to be here in this offense and for a team that wants me. That feels good. I’ve felt comfortable since I’ve been here,” Howard said about playing for the Eagles in 2019. Now, he’ll get a chance to prove himself with the team one more time.

