Justin Fields Injury Update: Will Bears QB Play Again This Season?

The status of Chicago Bears rookie quarterback heading into Week 17 is still up in the air.

Fields injured his ankle against the Minnesota Vikings in the second quarter of the team’s Week 15 Monday night loss, and he missed the following game against the Seattle Seahawks.

With veteran backup Andy Dalton also dealing with a groin injury, third-stringer Nick Foles got the start in Seattle, and he led the team to a 25-24 comeback win in the final minutes. If Fields doesn’t significantly improve this week, the NFL world could be treated to a Nick Foles – Mike Glennon showdown when the New York Giants come to Soldier Field on January 2.

Fields Didn’t Practice at All Last Week

According to Bears insider Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, the rookie QB felt his ankle get worse after the Vikings game, and he told the team about it. Fields wound up not taking a single rep in practice leading up to Chicago’s Week 16 game against the Seahawks.

“I was told Justin Fields, who has an ankle injury, was in a walking boot all last week and didn’t get a single rep in practice,” Biggs wrote on December 27. “A walking boot last week does not preclude him from making his way onto the practice field this week and being ready to play against the Giants. We also don’t know where Andy Dalton is in recovering from a groin injury.”

Bears head coach Matt Nagy said that while Fields is day-to-day, it’s still possible Foles could start against the Giants.

“We’re day-to-day right now with Justin. We’re just gonna see literally where he’s at and we’re gonna go off of how he feels and then putting the player first, how do you feel, and then if you feel good, and I think Monday and Tuesday will tell us a lot, Nagy said on December 26, adding:

“If he’s still not feeling good, we’ll see how it is Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and go from there. But we’re gonna rely on where he’s at, what our trainers say, and then obviously Nick is gonna be prepared as well for that.”

Nagy Doesn’t Plan on Shutting Fields Down

“Justin wants to play,” Nagy said a day later on December 27. “He’s a competitor. He wants to be there for his teammates. I think that’s what matters. And I think that’s what all of us understand. We have to be smart. We’re not going to put him at risk. And he knows that. We’re going to make sure we listen to him with what he says and where he’s at.”

When asked if he planned on shutting the rookie down for the remaining two games this year, Nagy said this: “No, I don’t see that happening.”

It’s wise for the Bears to take it slow with the future of the franchise, as the young signal-caller has taken a beating this year, also playing several games with cracked ribs. We’ll see how it goes this week, as it’ll be a very telling one. If Fields continues not to practice, look for Foles to get the start against New York on Sunday.

