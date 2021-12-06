Matt Nagy Reveals New Info About Injuries to Justin Fields & Andy Dalton

The Chicago Bears currently have some injury issues at quarterback.

With rookie starter Justin Fields still out with cracked ribs, backup Andy Dalton is also nursing a new injury sustained in the team’s Week 13 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Dalton threw four picks, and he injured his left (non-throwing) hand making a tackle on an interception return.

With their longtime rival, the Green Bay Packers, awaiting them at Lambeau Field Week 14, the signal-caller set to face them may remain a mystery, at least for several days.

“We’re still working through all that and where he’ll be,” Nagy said on December 6 about Dalton’s hand injury.

The Bears head coach was also his usual vague self when addressing the potential return of Fields.

ALL the latest Bears news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Bears newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bears!

Nagy on Fields: ‘This is More of a Pain Thing’

Nagy told the media that there are currently two issues surrounding Fields’ return: His pain level, and whether or not he has received medical clearance to play.

“That’s going to be an ongoing discussion for us all week long literally starting today,” Nagy said about Fields’ rib injury. “I’m sure as each day passes, we’ll have more and more of an idea of where he’s at. I’ve said it all along — this is more of a pain thing for him right now. Medically. We’re never going to put him at risk medically. Never. So you can mark that down.”

Going off what the Bears’ coach said, it’s looking like Fields will go when doctors give him the OK. “If he’s able to go, and he’s able to play and be the starter, it’s going to be because medically he’s cleared,” Nagy added.

Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Bears-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!

Could it Be Nick Foles Time in Chicago?

With both Dalton and Fields nursing injuries, it’s possible third-string quarterback Nick Foles sees the field for the first time since Week 10 of the 2020 season. Technically, Foles threw a single pass in Chicago’s Week 15 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars last year, but he hasn’t played a full game in over a year.

The soon-to-be 33-year-old QB finished his 2020 campaign with the Bears throwing for 1,852 yards, 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Foles went 2-5 in his seven starts and wound up getting benched in favor of Mitch Trubisky, so the Bears could be in real trouble if neither Fields nor Dalton can go.

The Red Rifle went 26-41 for 229 yards, two TDs and a season-high four interceptions in Chicago’s Week 13 loss to Arizona, but he didn’t seem all too bothered by the hand injury after the game.

Dalton was asked whether his hand was OK following the loss, and he said this: “Yeah. I mean, we’re going to get it evaluated and see what’s going on. Obviously it didn’t affect anything. I was able to play the whole game. So we’ll see how it goes this week.”

READ NEXT: Bears RB David Montgomery Delivers Strong Message After Latest Loss