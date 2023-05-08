Bears Show Off Justin Fields & D.J. Moore in Viral Workout Video

The Chicago Bears are giving fans a sneak preview of the growing connection between quarterback Justin Fields and new No. 1 receiver D.J. Moore with a workout video that has begun to go viral among the Chicago faithful.

On Sunday, the Bears shared a short practice clip to their official Twitter account that showed Fields dropping back and slinging one downfield to Moore for a completion. While it was a simple timing throw without pressure bearing down or defenders trying to lock up Moore, it still offered one of the first glimpses at the quarterback-receiver tandem that the Bears are hoping can become a fixture of their offense in 2023.

Sundays are gonna be fun 😏 pic.twitter.com/i9dH4gvu8e — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 7, 2023

The Bears have big plans for Moore after aggressively targeting him in their trade negotiations with the Carolina Panthers for the No. 1 overall draft pick. Chicago’s general manager, Ryan Poles, had made sure the 25-year-old was a “non-negotiable” part of the deal with Carolina, and now his starting quarterback is set to have a bona fide No. 1 receiver for the first time in his young NFL career during the 2023 season.

Moore put up more than 1,150 receiving yards in three consecutive seasons between 2019 and 2021, doing so in spite of a quarterback carousel that included Cam Newton, Kyle Allen, Will Grier, Teddy Bridgewater, Sam Darnold and P.J Walker as his starters. He also upped his scoring output in 2022 with a career-high seven touchdowns, serving as one of the only bright spots on Carolina’s fourth-worst passing offense in the league.

While it remains to be seen if Moore will make the leap into the upper echelon of NFL receivers in 2023, the circumstances in Chicago are as favorable as they have ever been for him with a promising young quarterback at the helm and a pair of talented receivers — Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool — in position to take some of the heat off of him.

Communication is Key for Justin Fields & D.J. Moore

Moore has the potential to be the best receiving weapon the Bears have had in their arsenal since Brandon Marshall’s three-year run from 2012 to 2014. He is a playmaker, one who can just as easily fight for the ball in the air as he can generate extra yardage after the catch with his speed and athleticism. Fields has gotten to play with Mooney and Allen Robinson, but Moore is on another level — and can help bump him up another level, too, once they forge a proper connection on the field.

The Bears understand building that type of bond is going to take time, though.