Justin Fields Makes Eyebrow-Raising Comment About ‘Different Mindsets’

Justin Fields is set to be back in action for the Chicago Bears after missing two games. Fields has been nursing three cracked ribs, and veteran quarterback Andy Dalton filled in while the rookie was out, beating the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving, but falling to the Arizona Cardinals Week 13.

Fields has had the benefit of picking Dalton’s brain all season, and he’s also had Super Bowl winner Nick Foles around to learn from, as well. In his first meeting with the media since returning from injury, Fields revealed some of the ways Dalton and Foles have been helping him navigate his rookie year. He also made an interesting comment about the differences between Chicago’s QB room and its coaching staff.

Fields Shares How Foles & Dalton Have Helped His Game

The 22-year-old signal-caller has gone 2-6 in his eight starts this season, but he has shown genuine moments of potential and promise. He has also had the benefit of talking shop with two veteran QBs who have a combined 20 years of experience between them. Fields noted that he went to Foles specifically with an important question recently.

“It’s just little things from hearing from Nick and Andy, just talking to them,” Fields said on December 8. “I asked Nick yesterday what things he saw when I was playing that I can improve on. So we talked about that a little bit. I definitely picked up a few little minor things — just just minor things — within the game of football that will help me.”

Fields also revealed that a coaching career may be in Foles’ future.

“Nick, he’s a great person,” Fields added. “I think he wants to be a coach when he’s older, so he actually loves that stuff when I ask him what can I do to get better, what he thinks I should do on a certain play. He likes giving me feedback on stuff like that and teaching me.”

Fields Talks ‘Different Mindsets’ Between Bears’ QB & Coaches

When discussing the ways he has benefitted from having Dalton and Foles around, particularly in the last few weeks when he was out, Fields made an interesting comment about how the two veterans had “different mindsets” than head coach Matt Nagy and his staff, which he found beneficial.

“I think Nick and Andy, they kind of have different mindsets than the coaches on some plays,” Fields said. “They might think differently on some concepts, so I’m always going to get their opinion on a certain play, how they would look at it, how they would look at the progressions, stuff like that. It’s just good hearing different perspectives on different plays and stuff and really just breaking it down, making the plays as simple as possible in your head.”

It’s clear Fields wasn’t slandering Nagy or his assistant coaches, but it’s also a bit of an eyebrow-raising comment, particularly in light of the fact Nagy has been criticized for being stubborn in the past. The Bears head coach has had a tendency to try to fir square pegs in round holes in order to make his offense work — and save for a few games in 2018, it has never really worked. At least Fields has benefitted from the presence of both Dalton and Foles in particular.

Justin Fields just said Nick Foles and Andy Dalton sometimes have "different mindsets" from the Bears' coaches, which I find interesting — Jeremy Layton (@JeremyLayt0n) December 8, 2021

You can watch Fields’ full interview below:





Justin Fields: 'We are going to attack every game like it's our last' | Chicago Bears

