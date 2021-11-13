Justin Fields Reveals He Texts Ex-Patriots QB for Advice

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has known Carolina Panthers veteran signal-caller Cam Newton since he was in high school, and now, the two are both starting quarterbacks in the NFL together for the first time.

Newton, who begins his second stint with the Panthers after signing with them this week, has been a mentor of sorts for the Bears rookie QB for a while now, and in a November 12 appearance on 670 The Score’s Parkins & Spiegel Show, Fields revealed that other than teammates Andy Dalton and Nick Foles, Newton has been his go-to guy for advice this season.

Fields: I Reach Out to Cam Whenever I Need Advice

At just 22 years of age and with just seven career starts under his belt, Fields is fortunate to have two experienced veteran quarterbacks currently on the Bears roster to bounce things off of if he needs it. When he was asked if he talks to anyone in the league or goes to anyone specific for advice and guidance, Fields said this:

“Of course, Nick and Andy, having those guys there every day,” the rookie QB said, before naming another quarterback in the league.

“Cam Newton. I’ve known Cam since my junior year in high school. He actually called me either last week or the week before that, and we had a good little chat. Whenever I need some advice or something like that, I’m always able to reach out to Cam. He’s always ready to talk.”

Fields also noted he’s thrilled to see his friend and mentor back in the league again, as Newton didn’t play the first half of the season after his release from the New England Patriots.

“I’m excited for him,” Fields said about Newton going to Carolina. “I hope he does well, for sure.”

Fields also talked about getting pointers another QB he has looked up to throughout his life: former Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Michael Vick. “I remember seven, eight years old, wearing his cleats,” Fields said about Vick. “He’s definitely one of the most electric players that I’ve seen play in my lifetime. I talk to him every now and then. It’s always great hearing from him and the advice he gives me.”

Bears Great Olin Kreutz Loves What He’s Seeing From Fields

Others are impressed with Fields, too, including Bears legend, former All-Pro center Olin Kreutz, who had glowing things to say about the young QB on the Parkins & Spiegel Show later that day.

“I’m impressed with his leadership. I’m impressed with the things he says after games, the way he carries himself on the field, the way he competes,” Kreutz said about Fields on November 12.

“The way, even when he got blown up by that Steelers (defensive back) — I think it was Minkah Fitzpatrick — he bounced right back up. Just the fact that he was going to lower his shoulder at Heinz Field against one of the best safeties in the league trying to get that extra yard for his team — trust me guys, that’s the kind of stuff football players buy into cause we’re all meatheads. We all love that kind of stuff. We love when a quarterback is gonna put his shoulder down.”

That’s high praise from one of the greats — and for Fields, it’s only the beginning.

