Bears QB Justin Fields Shows Off Spot-On Accuracy in Viral Video

Justin Fields is getting Chicago Bears fans more excited by the minute. The rookie quarterback has been creating buzz left and right with his performances at rookie minicamp and in early workouts, and fans and analysts alike have been eating it up — for good reason.

A quarterback-starved town for decade upon decade, the city and its fans finally have hope at the most important position in sports — and so far, at least in terms of viral videos, Fields is the gift that keeps on giving.

Per Pro Football Focus, Fields was the accurate quarterback in the PFF College era (2014-present), and he showed that accuracy again in his latest viral clip.

Fields Goes Viral for Crossbar Bomb

On June 27, a video shared by Bears Clips on Twitter made the rounds featuring Fields silencing a little good-natured trash talk. Apparently, someone in his company felt there was no way he could hit the crossbar from long distance twice in a row.

Fields clanked it with an impressive heave, saying only: “Come on now, stop playing with me.” Check it out:

Someone bet Justin Fields he couldn’t hit the crossbar. Fields: “Come on now stop playing with me.” pic.twitter.com/kDTynL7V26 — Bears Clips (@BearsCIips) June 26, 2021

Fields Has Been Incredibly Accurate — Against Tough Competition

Per The Draft Network’s Benjamin Solak, “Fields faced the toughest schedule of all CFB defenses…including his four final games (Indiana, Northwestern, Clemson, Alabama) against top-15 defenses. No FBS quarterback drafted in the last 10 years has had a more difficult defensive schedule than Fields.”

Solak also “charted Fields as attempting more passes beyond his first read than any of the other top quarterbacks” in this year’s draft class. While noting he has a few wrinkles in his game that still need to be ironed out, Solak says Fields is one of the best prospects at the position to come out of the draft in years:

“Impossibly talented, he has developed some bad habits—he’s an arrogant passer and must learn to respect the defense more. That’s something that, if he can’t grow out of it, he’ll get burned by in the league. But he’s already shown reps of growing out of it—and even when he sticks to his guns, he remains one of the best quarterback prospects of recent memory in terms of arm talent, accuracy, and sack-breaking ability. In this way, he is not like every other quarterback to come out: he is a better blend of accuracy, arm talent, and physical tools. To be concerned with Fields’ work through progressions is to be concerned with the way Michael Phelps wears his goggles,” Solak wrote.

For his part, the rookie QB seems to be getting off on the right foot in every way, and despite likely starting the season as the team’s No. 2 quarterback, Fields says he’s going to do everything he can to be ready.

“I feel like you can control what you can control and come to work every day with a positive attitude and a want to get better and there’s no stopping you. I think when that time comes, when I do get my opportunity, then I just would like to be ready for that moment,” Fields said.

Bears fans cannot wait for that moment, whenever it may happen.

