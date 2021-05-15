Bears’ Justin Fields Sets Twitter on Fire With Message to Fans

Justin Fields is already saying and doing all the right things. The Chicago Bears had their first day of rookie mini-camp Friday, May 14, and after his first practice with the team was in the books, Fields gave Bears fans a brief, yet meaningful message in a video shared on the team’s official Twitter page:

“What’s up, Bears fans? Just got done with the first practice, had a great day. We’re just gonna keep going. Bear down, baby! Yessir.”

Yes. Justin Fields dropped a “Bear down,” showing he has already mastered the team mantra. It’s such a simple thing, yet it set Bears Twitter afire:

Fields Had Great First Day at Mini-Camp

Sure, it’s only rookie mini-camps, and yes, he was throwing mostly to people who likely won’t make the roster next season, but according to early reports, the Bears’ rookie quarterback looked good throwing the ball.

He also already seems to be displaying the kind of leadership paired with a command of the offense you want to see from your franchise quarterback.

“There was a play today where we had him in the air, in the route based on the coverage the defense gave us, and I thought it was pretty cool that already on Day 1 Justin was going over and in a coachable and teachable way was explaining to that player, ‘Hey, they changed rotation-wise. Next time that happens you have to run this route instead of that route.’ Day 1, that’s pretty good,” Bears head coach Matt Nagy, who watched the practice digitally, said.

It seems as though his new quarterback is sounding a lot like a veteran already.

Fields is Ready to Compete for the Starting Job

“I’m just taking it day by day. Focusing on each day, each period, each play, on just perfecting that play and getting better. That’s what I’m going to focus on. I’m going to take it little by little and not look to far ahead,” Fields said after his first day at mini-camp had concluded.

When asked if he wants to be the starter, his response was telling, and exactly what you want to hear of you’re a Bears fan: “I think everybody on our team should be striving for the starting job. If you’re not, then there’s no reason for you to be here. Of course I’m going to do everything I can to get that starting job. It’s not up to me. Coach Nagy, he has a set plan on my development and stuff like that. I’m just gonna work hard and keep my head down and keep grinding out there every day.”

He’s not at all worried about adjusting to the bright lights and grand stages of the NFL, either.

“I’ve been in the spotlight since high school, so I feel like I’m made for this,” Fields said. “I’m built for this. It’s nothing new to me. I’m just going to continue to work hard and get better every day.”

