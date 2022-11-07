Camera Captures Dolphins Coach Sending Strong Message to Justin Fields

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields had a record-breaking performance in the team’s 35-32 Week 9 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Fields completed 17-of-28 passes for 123 yards and three touchdowns, also rushing 15 times for 178 yards and a score, finishing with a passer rating of 106.7. The second-year quarterback broke former QB Michael Vick’s previous single-game record of 173 rushing yards and also became the first player since 1950 to finish with at least 150 rushing yards and three passing touchdowns in the same game.

Most rushing yards by a QB in a regular season game… Justin Fields – 178

Michael Vick – 173

Michael Vick – 166

Lamar Jackson – 152

Colin Kaepernick – 151 pic.twitter.com/lLYMCTExEX — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) November 6, 2022

Fields’ performance single-handedly kept the Bears in it against Miami, and Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel was captured on camera shouting a message to Fields after the Bears QB finished one of many impressive runs.

Mike McDaniel Tells Justin Fields to ‘Stop It’

A Dolphins fan on Twitter shared a video of McDaniel telling Fields to ‘Stop it’ after a particularly impressive run. Fields converted at least five first downs with his legs, and it was clear McDaniel and company had no answer for it.

Coach Mike McDaniel yelling at Justin Fields to “STOP IT” 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/YkbZ869ZYJ — Big E (@ian693) November 6, 2022

The performance put Fields in elite company, as he joined Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills, Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals and Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens as the only players so far this season to record at least three TD passes while also adding a rushing touchdown in the same game.

“It felt good,” Fields said about his record-breaking performance. “You know, credit to God, of course. Without Him, I wouldn’t be here. I felt like we played well today as an offense. O-Line blocked great. Receivers did what they needed to do in the passing game, downfield blocking, so I think everybody did their part today.”

After the game, it was clear Fields left an impression on Miami’s defense.

Tua Tagovailoa: Justin Fields Is a Baller

I asked Dolphins linebacker Melvin Ingram for one word to describe Justin Fields' performance Sunday. He gave me four, but they were all the same: "Special. Special. Special. Special. It's simple. He's special." — Mark Potash (@MarkPotash) November 7, 2022

“To their credit, Justin Fields is as dynamic with the ball in his hands as any player in the league really,” McDaniel said after the game. “He’s as fast as any skill position runner. Like he is really, really fast and he can cut and break tackles. There are a lot of running quarterbacks. This one in particular I think is very elite and adept at.”

The Miami head coach wasn’t the only one left impressed by Fields.

“I’m glad we don’t have to see him again,” Miami safety Eric Rowe said after the loss, per Mark Potash.

“He impressed me a lot,” Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said about the Bears QB. “How much rushing yards did he have? He had like 200? I mean, dude is a baller. Dude is a baller. He was making some plays in the pass game, as well. I’m happy for him. I’m happy for the success that he’s finding, he’s finding himself in this league. I think people are starting to recognize more, the more he gets out and has those opportunities to play.”

“I think I’m just growing,” Fields said. “Getting better each and every week. My main goal right now is just to continue to do that, continue to trend up and each and every day at practice, keep getting better and better. That’s really all you can do.”