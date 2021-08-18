Bears QB Justin Fields Has Potentially Lingering New Injury

Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields is being held back in the team’s August 18 practice due to a groin issue, according to head coach Matt Nagy. The team also limited second-year tight end Cole Kmet due to a hamstring issue. According to Adam Jahns of The Athletic, Nagy is planning on being “extremely conservative” with both players, hence their limitations in practice.

Bears coach Matt Nagy said that Cole Kmet (hamstring) and Justin Fields (groin) will be “pulled back” at practice today. They’re going to be “extremely conservative” with them. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) August 18, 2021

Nagy also noted there was “nothing to read into” with Fields’ status, per Chris Emma of 670 The Score, and he said the hope is for Fields to still play in the team’s second preseason game against the Buffalo Bills, which takes place this weekend on August 21.

Bears coach Matt Nagy says as of now he still plans to play QB Justin Fields on Saturday against the Bills. — Jason Lieser (@JasonLieser) August 18, 2021

ALL the latest Bears news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Bears newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bears!

Groin & Hamstring Injuries Tend to Linger

Fields dealing with a groin injury while Kmet is simultaneously missing time with a hamstring issue could be minor and ultimately insignificant for the Bears — but it could also be potentially scary, as both groin and hammy injuries tend to linger. Hopefully neither becomes a more full-blown issue.

Neither Kmet nor Fields have any red flags in their respective injury histories, and both have reputations for being tough players, so those are good signs for Chicago. Nagy also tends to take his time and doesn’t rush his guys back from injuries, so regardless of how serious each injury is, don’t expect Kmet or Fields to return until they’re good and ready.

Still, it’s something to monitor with both players moving forward.

Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Bears-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!

Fields is Coming Off Impressive Preseason Debut

The 22-year-old rookie QB looked good in Chicago’s first preseason game against the Miami Dolphins. After a few rough series, Fields calmed down and looked at ease running Matt Nagy’s offense. He went 14-20 for 142 passing yards and two total touchdowns. He also ran five times for 33 yards and a score, finishing with an impressive QB rating of 106.7. His legs should be a definite asset, as he reached 20.39 miles-per-hour on one run against the Dolphins, per Next Gen Stats.

Top 5⃣ fastest offensive ball carriers from the first week of the 2021 preseason 💨#Bears rookie QB Justin Fields reached a top speed of 20.39 MPH on his 21-yard run vs. MIA, which would rank as the 12th-fastest speed by any QB dating back to the start of last season. pic.twitter.com/vBqrjyRTTO — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) August 17, 2021

“Everybody here is super excited about the way that he played today. You know, we all want the same thing. We understand the buzz. We understand the excitement. That’s why we drafted him you know what I mean. That’s why we drafted him,” Nagy said after the team’s first preseason game.

Fields’ speed also impressed Nagy, but it’s the young signal-caller’s pocket presence that really impresses the Bears coach.

“That was a little bit of the calmness that he had and I think that you don’t feel the panic if you got other way, like he’s calm in the pocket and part that is because he trusts (his) speed,” Nagy added. “He knows he’s pretty fast out there. If there’s a guy that’s going to come to try to make a play here or there, he understands … he can outrun them.”

This is why Nagy is going to be hyper-cautious with Fields’ groin injury — because if it lingers, it’ll limit his mobility, which is one of the strongest aspects of his game. Expect the rookie to sit until he’s a full go.

READ NEXT: Ex-Bears 1st-Round WR Kevin White Finds New Home With NFC Team: Report