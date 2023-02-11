QB Justin Fields Calls Out Bears Brass Ahead of NFL Draft

QB Justin Fields Calls Out Bears Brass Ahead of NFL Draft

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Justin Fields, Bears

Getty Justin Fields of the Chicago Bears attends SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVII on February 9, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is on the hunt for a little more transparency from his organization.

Specifically, Fields expressed a desire to be allowed in the loop on the team’s plans for the No. 1 overall pick in this April’s NFL Draft. The QB spoke about his wishes during an interview with The Rich Eisen Show on Thursday, February 9.

“Everybody would love honesty in the process. I would definitely like to know that,” Fields said of whatever is cooking behind closed doors inside the Bears’ facility.

“It’s a business, so I totally understand. No hard feelings,” Fields added. “But like I said, I control what I can control. Control my work ethic. Control how I carry myself each and every day.”

Read More
,
Comment Here
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x