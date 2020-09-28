Mitch Trubisky’s Friend Blasts Bears HC Matt Nagy, WR Allen Robinson

Kade McClure was selected by the Chicago White Sox in the sixth round of the 2017 MLB Draft — the same year his friend and former teammate Mitchell Trubisky was taken second overall by the Chicago Bears.

“We grew up playing youth football together. He’s one of my best friends,” McClure said of Trubisky back in 2017, adding: “Good dude, and he gets things done on and off the field. I don’t know why anyone would doubt that guy. There’s no doubt in my mind, friend or not, he’s going to get the job done as an NFL quarterback.”

Fast forward to three years later. Trubisky was given the opportunity to be the team’s starter for the third straight season, beating out veteran Nick Foles in a much-publicized quarterback competition. Despite going 2-0 in his first two starts, Trubisky was still overthrowing wide-open receivers, missing sure touchdowns and leaving much-needed points off the board. So, after throwing an ugly interception against a very bad Falcons defense in a game Chicago was losing by 16 points, Bears’ head coach Matt Nagy made the executive decision to bench Trubisky in favor of Foles.

Trubisky throws right to the defender and gets picked. A reminder that he Falcons secondary is very banged up and has been torched the first two weeks of the season.pic.twitter.com/mhgjj18NOJ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 27, 2020

It was a move many Trubisky supporters immediately took umbrage with, and McClure didn’t seem to like it, either.

Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Bears-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!

Kade McClure Calls Matt Nagy a Clown, Later Deletes Tweet

In a Tweet he has since deleted but has been captured for posterity via screenshots by fans and media alike, McClure took to Twitter to call Matt Nagy a clown just after Trubisky was benched.

McClure did delete his ‘clown’ tweet, but he later doubled down on his criticism of the Bears’ head coach, saying about Nagy in a subsequent Tweet: “He is still a joke. Doesn’t matter who’s at qb. Dudes choked away games all last year.” He didn’t delete that one, at least not at the time this article was published.

He still a joke. Doesn’t matter who’s at qb. Dudes choked away games all last year — Kade McClure (@kademcc) September 27, 2020

McClure Also Took a Jab at Bears’ WR Allen Robinson

When someone suggested to McClure that Allen Robinson’s agent may be a bit happier about what Foles brings to the table as a quarterback, McClure called out Robinson’s recent play, referring specifically to jump balls the wideout has failed to haul in over the last two weeks. Both plays resulted in interceptions for the Bears.

Makes up for his 4 drops and 2 balls ripped from him hands for Ints the last two weeks — Kade McClure (@kademcc) September 27, 2020

Robinson finished the game against Atlanta with 10 catches for 123 yards and a touchdown, but it seems odd McClure would take a dig at A-Rob, particularly because the wideout and Trubisky have always done nothing but sing each others’ praises.

When asked if he thought Robinson deserved the contract extension he has been waiting for, Trubisky said the following about the receiver: “Allen’s just so reliable, you go to him in any situation. When he’s not open, he’s still open. That’s my guy.”

For his part, Robinson said this about Trubisky after he was named the starter over Foles: “I mean, to see him start is not surprising at all. When you put in the work, you get the results.”

Clearly, both teammates have supported each other, at least publicly, and will likely continue to do so. Trubisky’s heart, fight, or attitude have never been called into question in Chicago, and they aren’t being questioned now. His role as a starter is, however, as is his future with the team. It’s not surprising that McClure and many fans have taken to social media to defend Trubisky — he’s an incredibly nice guy. But unfortunately, in the NFL, reading defenses is more important than having a stellar personality.

READ NEXT: Bears’ Mitch Trubisky Has Strong Response to Getting Benched for Nick Foles