Speedy Ex-Bears RB Re-Signs for 2nd Stint With Rival Packers

Kerrith Whyte Jr. is heading to Lambeau again.

A former seventh round draft pick by the Chicago Bears in 2019, Whyte was signed to the Green Bay Packers‘ practice squad for the second time this season, Green Bay announced via its official team website. The Packers initially brought him on for a week in November earlier this season, and they liked him enough to bring him back for a second stint.

White was active for the first three games of his rookie season for the Bears in 2019, although he never dressed. He was waived and re-signed to Chicago’s practice squad after those first three games, where he stayed for the bulk of the season until getting poached by the Pittsburgh Steelers in November of that year.

He has subsequently spent time on the practice squads of the Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars and Denver Broncos, but he hasn’t stayed anywhere long.

Kerrith Whyte: Background & Stats

The 5-foot-10, 204-pound Whyte attended Florida Atlantic University, where he rushed for 1,358 yards and 11 touchdowns on 232 carries, averaging 5.9 yards per rush. He was also a solid returner at FAU, averaging over 26 yards per kickoff return, scoring two return TDs.

He ran a 40-yard dash in 4.36 seconds at his Pro Day, and his speed appealed to Matt Nagy and the Bears, who selected him with the No. 222nd overall pick.

“We all have our strengths. We all bring something different to the table,” Whyte said back in 2019 when he was with the Steelers, via The Pittsburgh Post Gazette. “I try to use my speed to the best of my ability. It’s something I’ve had all my life. God blessed me with that, so I just try to use that to my advantage.”

When he was signed to the Steelers’ active roster off the Bears’ PS as a rookie, he played in six games, and he finished with 24 carries for 122 yards (5.1 yards a carry). He didn’t find the end zone, but he also served as a return man, returning 14 kicks, averaging 18.9 yards per run back.

Bears Are Doing Just Fine at Running Back

With David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert, the Bears have two young and promising running backs on the roster. They certainly don’t miss Whyte.

Led by Montgomery, Herbert and Damien Williams, the Bears are currently ranked 8th in the league in rushing heading into Week 17, averaging 122.7 yards per game on the ground. Their running game has been the lone bright spot of their offense, and while Montgomery has missed four games due to a knee injury, the team has discovered a formidable compliment to him in the backfield in rookie Herbert.

In 15 appearances and two starts, Herbert has 97 carries for 413 yards and two scores, and he also has 14 catches for 96 yards. Technically, the Bears also have Ryan Nall ands Tarik Cohen at RB, but the former is generally a practice squader, and the latter hasn’t played in nearly two seasons, so the future will be Montgomery and Herbert moving forward.

