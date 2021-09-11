Khalil Mack Has Strong Response to Aaron Donald Comparison

Khalil Mack is a man of action.

The Chicago Bears All-Pro outside linebacker doesn’t want to talk about personal accolades or awards — or Aaron Donald comparisons.

When meeting with the media on September 10 ahead of Chicago’s Week 1 primetime matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, Mack admitted he felt a little “extra juice” heading into the game.

“Absolutely, absolutely,” Mack said. “I mean, there’s extra juice every game to feel like that. This game is no different, but it’s also more than that … It’s always humbling to go into games like this, understanding what’s at stake, and ultimately just trying to win a ballgame.”

Later, when he was asked if it bothered him to not be in the conversation for Defensive Player of the Year along with guys like Donald, Mack gave a matter-of-fact response.

ALL the latest Bears news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Bears newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bears!

Mack: ‘That’s Something I Won’t Talk About’

Mack was named the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year back in 2016, but in the four years since, Donald has won the award three times and Stephon Gilmore of the New England Patriots has won it once. When he was asked if it bothered him that he hasn’t really been in the conversation for DPOY with the likes of Donald in recent years, and whether he is motivated to get back to that level of play, the All-Pro pass rusher said this:

“That’s something I won’t talk about. I’ll show you. I’ll show you better than I can tell you, know what I mean? It doesn’t matter, talking about being an All-Pro in the past or being the Defensive Player of the Year in the past. It’s about showing you that I am, and playing at the standard that I set for myself.”

Mack was named a first-team All-Pro the year he came to Chicago in 2018 when he finished the season with 47 tackles (10 for loss), 12.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 18 QB hits and a defensive score in 14 games.

While he has still been a dominant force on the defensive line, his failure to notch double-digit sacks in each of the last two seasons (he had 8.5 in 2019 and 9.0 last year) has left some wondering if his best days are behind him. This season could go far in determining how much gas is left in the tank of the Mack truck.

Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Bears-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!

Will New DC Help Mack?

Mack’s 2020 numbers from Pro Football Focus show that while he hasn’t had as many sacks as he did from 2015-2018, when he boasted double-digit sacks each of those four years, he’s still an incredibly disruptive presence in the backfield.

He had a 92.3 overall rating from PFF last season after notching three forced fumbles, 43 QB hurries, four QB hits and 57 total pressures.

With new Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai leading the way this year, the hope is that the defense can find new and creative ways to help Mack, who is double-teamed and/or held by offensive linemen with stunning regularity.

Holding on Khalil Mack. AGAIN pic.twitter.com/1IJ7wJ0biI — Barroom Network (@BarroomNetwork) November 30, 2020

“I would say Sean has got a little bit more of a geeky side than any other coordinator I’ve been around,” Mack said about his new DC on August 17. “Definitely, his mind is always f****** going, so it’s definitely fun to see, it’s definitely fun to see.”

We’ll get our first glimpse of the Desai-led Bears ‘D’ on September 12, when Donald will be waiting on the other side.

You can watch Mack’s full interview below:





Play



Khalil Mack talks expectations | Chicago Bears Outside linebacker Khalil Mack meets with the media Friday before the Chicago Bears head to Los Angeles to take on the Rams on Thursday Night Football. Subscribe to the Bears YT Channel: chgobrs.com/1LfmYsY More Bears NFL Action: bit.ly/33gtjDp #ChicagoBears #Bears #NFL Keep up-to-date on all things Bears: Visit ChicagoBears.com for more. Follow: Twitter.com/ChicagoBears Follow: instagram.com/chicagobears… 2021-09-10T19:47:54Z

READ NEXT: NFL Scouts Shade Bears HC Matt Nagy, Drag RB David Montgomery