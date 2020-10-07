Khalil Mack Shares His Thoughts on ‘Fearless’ QB Nick Foles

Khalil Mack seems pretty content to have a quarterback like Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles under center. The Chicago Bears linebacker, who has had a quiet yet solid year, spoke with the media Tuesday about the team’s upcoming matchup against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he also talked about the team’s new starting quarterback.

Mack, who generally doesn’t have much to say during his media sessions, had loads of praise for his team’s 31-year-old veteran quarterback. Foles has beaten Brady on the biggest of stages, and the All-Pro linebacker talked about watching that game — Super Bowl LII — as well as what he thinks about having a guy like Foles leading the Bears offense.

Khalil Mack on Nick Foles: ‘He’s Gonna Give His Guys a Chance’

Mack said that not only did he watch Foles and the Eagles’ Super Bowl-winning performance, he broke it down into chunks and talked to Foles about it. “Yeah, man. I’ve been able to chop it up and talk to Nick a little bit about football,” Mack said about Super Bowl LII. “His mindset going into the game was just fearless. He’s one of those guys that’s gonna give his guys a chance, and you can see it. You see it when he’s out on the field.”

Foles led an incredible fourth quarter comeback win against the Atlanta Falcons Week 3, when he took the reins from Mitchell Trubisky, but his debut as the Bears starter against the Colts Sunday left much to be desired. Now, in his second start as a Chicago Bear, Foles will face Brady again.

Mack, who is 0-1 against Tom Brady while wearing a Bears uniform, had nothing but respectful things to say about the GOAT.

Brady & the Bucs Provide Ultimate Challenge to Foles, Mack

“The record speaks for itself. You think about what he’s been able to do at the quarterback position, he puts his team in a position to win the game,” Mack said about Brady, who threw five touchdowns Week 4 in Tampa Bay’s win over the Chargers. “It’s gonna be a hell of a challenge for us.” Brady is the reigning NFC Offensive Player of the week, and the Bucs are streaking, winning three in a row, so Mack and the rest of the Bears ‘D’ will have their work cut out for them.

Bucs QB Tom Brady is NFC Offensive Player of the Week after throwing for five touchdowns and 369 yards in a comeback win over the Chargers. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) October 7, 2020

“For us, it’s a chance to step up big and help this team win,” Mack said about facing the Bucs.

For his part, Foles downplayed his previous success against Brady. “He’s one of the greatest of all-time at the quarterback position,” Foles said, adding: “We’ve played against each other really just one time.”

Thus, while Foles is 1-0 against Brady, Brady is 5-0 against the Bears, so something’s gotta give this Thursday.

