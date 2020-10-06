Bears Bring in 3 for Workouts, Including Ex-Vikings Kicker

Exactly how worried should we be about Eddy Pineiro? The Chicago Bears have been rolling with former Kansas City Chiefs kicker Cairo Santos, who has been less-than-impressive, and now, they’re checking out a new punter, long snapper, and a former rival kicker.

On Tuesday, the Bears worked out punter Ryan Anderson, former Tampa Bay Bucs long snapper Andrew DePaola, and ex-Vikings kicker Kai Forbath, per NFL insider Albert Breer.

Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Bears-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!

Bears Are Coming Off Worst Performance on Special Teams in A Bit…

After a dreadful performance all around on special teams, it’s no surprise to see Chicago bringing in some new players to up the ante, competition-wise. Santos has hit five of his seven kicks, but he has struggled to hit anything longer than 40 yards, and watching him trot out onto the field has been unnerving, to say the least. He has missed two kicks in his last three games, and the Bears also had a punt blocked this past weekend by Colts linebacker Jordan Glasgow.

Forbath is an eight year vet who has played with six different teams, including Washington, Minnesota and Dallas. He has made 86.8 percent of his field goal attempts over his career, and 93.8 percent of his extra point attempts.

Pineiro, who won a much ballyhooed kicking competition last year, has a big leg, but he has yet to see the field. Bears head coach Matt Nagy said Monday he had no new update on Pineiro’s status, which means he’s very likely out against Thursday night against the Bucs.

READ NEXT: Bears Cut CB to Make Room for Pro Bowl RB on Practice Squad