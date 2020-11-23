Ex-Bears Pro Bowler Mercilessly Mocks HC Matt Nagy

Kyle Long has made his feelings about Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy as clear as a cloudless summer day. Long, who played seven seasons in the NFL, all with the Bears, retired this January after a litany of serious injuries became too much. The former three-time Pro Bowl right guard now serves as an analyst for CBS Sports, and while it’s clear Long remains a big fan of his former team, he has also made it blatantly clear that he’s no fan of his former coach.

Nagy, who has come under intense scrutiny after his team started 5-1 only to lose four straight, recently gave up play-calling duties in an attempt to jump-start an offense currently ranked 31st in the league. It hasn’t worked, and Chicago headed into their bye week averaging 15.8 points a game over their last four games.

During the slate of NFL games Week 11, Long took to Twitter to take a few shots at Nagy and his abilities as a play-caller.

Kyle Long Torches Matt Nagy During Bears’ Bye Week

Long, who just last month mocked Nagy and his coaching tactics alongside former teammate Ted Larsen, decided to take a few more jabs at the current Bears coach during the team’s bye week.

“Is this what they’re discussing at Halas Hall during the bye week?” Long Tweeted, along with a meme from the 1998 Adam Sandler film The Waterboy, a movie that featured one of the most inept coaches in cinematic history — and a coach prone to doing things like reading the “Complete Idiot’s Guide” to coaching football. That’s the guy Long just compared Nagy to.

Is this what they’re discussing at Halas hall during the bye week? #DaBears pic.twitter.com/VxmIxEQOjz — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) November 22, 2020

Then, Long re-Tweeted a fan who had another fun analogy for how much Long dislikes Nagy’s offense:

Kyle Long Taking Jabs at Matt Nagy is Becoming a Habit on Social Media

In addition to this weekend and last month’s jabs, Long took some full-fledged swings this past summer. Amidst rumors he intended to return to football just months after his recent retirement, Long made it clear that if he did return, he wouldn’t be playing for Matt Nagy, thank you very much.

“I have supported this staff and the roster in the media since being released. Believe in the team and the coaches. But that doesn’t mean I would want to play for them,” Long Tweeted in June. Long also added he would “wait for a new staff” if he ever decided to return.

When another fan replied: ‘You must hate Nagy,’ Long’s ‘Absolutely but not really’ gif in response was both hilarious and appropriate.

