Bears Bring in 4 Running Backs, Including Playmaking Pro Bowler, for Tryouts

It looks like the Chicago Bears are looking at the possibility of bringing in another running back now that Tarik Cohen is done for the season. The Bears worked out four backs on Wednesday, including former Houston Texans Pro Bowler Lamar Miller, per NFL insider Albert Breer.

Chicago also worked out rushers Dalyn Dawkins, Tavien Feaster and Jonathan Williams.

Today's tryout/visit list includes … • The Bears working out RB Lamar Miller.

• The Broncos hosting DT Timmy Jernigan. pic.twitter.com/p3TF3JeVHJ — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 30, 2020

Miller spent his first four seasons with the Miami Dolphins before landing in Houston, where he played from 2016-2018. He tore his ACL during the 2019 preseason, and he hasn’t played since.

Lamar Miller Stats: He Would Fit Well in Matt Nagy’s Offense

Miller has played in 105 games in his seven seasons, starting 89. He has rushed for 5,864 yards on 1,354 carries (that’s an average of 4.3 yards per carry), and he has 32 touchdowns on the ground. He also established himself as quite the dual-threat back, catching 209 passes for 1,565 yards and eight scores.

Miller made the Pro Bowl in 2018, accumulating 1,136 total yards and six touchdowns in 14 games. He would be a solid compliment to David Montgomery with Cohen out for the year, as he has good hands coming out of the backfield, and his speed was undeniable prior to the knee injury. Thus, his health is the primary question mark surrounding him.

Miller tore his ACL just as he was entering the final year of his contract, which was a huge blow in myriad ways for the 5’10” 220 pound back, but if he’s looking anything close to how he looked in the video he shared on social media in July, the Bears could be getting some big time value if they sign him.

