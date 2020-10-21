Ex-Bears LB Un-Retires, Returns to NFL: Report

Perhaps Aaron Lynch was just channeling Brett Favre? The ex-Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers linebacker signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars this past May before abruptly retiring in August. Now, less than three months later, Lynch has un-retired, and will rejoin the Jaguars this week, per multiple reports the team confirmed via its Twitter account.

Lynch’s retirement this fall came as quite a bit of a surprise, as he had just signed a one-year, $1.1 million contract with the Jags, and he wasn’t coming off a major injury. In fact, he played in all 16 games for the Bears last year, serving as a role player on the defensive line.

Jaguars DE/OLB Aaron Lynch – who retired in August – has unretired and been reinstated to Jacksonville’s roster. He’s posted 20 sacks over 6 NFL seasons. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 21, 2020

DE/LB Aaron Lynch was reinstated from our reserve/retired list to our exempt/commissioner permission list. pic.twitter.com/VrCEQz1QOX — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) October 21, 2020

Lynch Will Immediately Help a Struggling Jags Defense

This will be Lynch’s seventh season. The 27-year old pass rusher spent the 2018-2019 seasons with the Bears, where he played in 29 games, starting three. Lynch was drafted by the 49ers in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft, where he played for four years, appearing in 44 games.

Over his career, Lynch has 36 tackles for loss, 63 quarterback hits, 20 sacks and an interception. He should provide immediate assistance to a Jags team that currently ranks 29th in the league in total defense.

Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Bears-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!

READ NEXT: Recently Released Ex-Bills OL Perfect Fit for Bears, Team’s WR Agrees