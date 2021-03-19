Bears Making ‘Aggressive Pitch’ to Sign WR Kenny Golladay: Report

Apparently, the Chicago Bears are trying to put together what would be one of the best wide receiving duos in the NFL. As reported by top Bears insider Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune — who was first to report the team’s interest in quarterback Andy Dalton — Chicago is going after former Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay in a big way.

While the Bears have competition for Golladay’s services (the New York Giants, Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens have also been rumored suitors), they have met with the former rival wideout this week, and have put an offer in. But would Golladay come to Chicago considering the team’s current situation at quarterback?

Bears Making Push to Sign Golliday, Offer Revealed

According to Biggs, Chicago has offered the 27-year-old wide receiver a one-year deal in the $11-12 million range. Here’s what Biggs said about it on Friday:

The team is making an aggressive pitch to sign Golladay, the St. Rita product who reached the open market when the Detroit Lions opted not to use the franchise tag on him. A league source said the belief is the Bears have offered Golladay a one-year contract in the range of $11-12 million with the pitch that Golladay and Allen Robinson would give the Bears one of the best receiver duos in the NFL and that there would be enough balls to go around for both to be rewarded in the near future. The thinking is it will give the Bears the best chance to win with Dalton if they can win consistently on the outside and don’t have to thrust emerging talent Darnell Mooney into a higher-profile role just yet.

The Bears’ offer is interesting, and landing a player like Golladay to pair alongside Allen Robinson would take some of the bitterness out of a dreadful offseason that has seen Chicago miss out on signing Russell Wilson, subsequently turn to Dalton, and then move on from two top defenders. The Bears will save $11 million in cap space by releasing Kyle Fuller, but it may not be enough, however.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk has suggested Golladay is looking for around $18.5 million per year, although money may not be the only factor for the veteran wideout.

If the #Bears sign Kenny Golladay to a one-year, $12 million deal, he wouldn't sign there for financial reasons. He might get more from other teams, but the WR market is pretty dry. Chicago could be a prove-it scenario after his injury and allow him to cash in next year. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) March 19, 2021

A Duo of Robinson & Golladay Would Be Ridiculous

Golladay, who is originally from Chicago, played in just five games last season after suffering a hip injury last fall. He caught just 20 passes for 338 yards (he averaged 16.9 yards per catch) and two touchdowns in his limited 2020 campaign, but he established himself as one of the most promising young wideouts in the league in the two previous seasons.

He had 70 catches for 1,063 yards and five scores in 2018, and in 2019, he caught 65 passes for 1,190 yards and a league-leading 11 receiving touchdowns. He had an overall grade of 80.5 from PFF over both seasons, and the thought of pairing him with Robinson is intriguing, even with Dalton under center.

Robinson has 3,151 yards and 17 touchdowns in his three years with the Bears, and he has earned an overall rating of 84.6 from PFF over his last two seasons playing with Mitch Trubisky and Nick Foles. If the Bears could manage to trade up and land a solid signal-caller in the draft, they could suddenly have a very scary offense. It’s early in the offseason, and Golladay has other teams interested in his services, but at least one intriguing option has emerged for Chicago. We’ll see what unfolds.

