Bears to Sign Productive Pass Rusher to 3-Year Deal: Report

The Chicago Bears liked what they saw from defensive end Mario Edwards Jr., and have decided to sign him to a three-year deal, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter. Insider Ian Rapoport also added that the deal would be would be worth $11.55 million over the three seasons.

DE Mario Edwards, who had four sacks last season for Chicago, is finalizing a three-year deal to remain with the Bears, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2021

In other news: The #Bears have agreed to terms on a 3-year, $11.55M deal with DE Mario Edwards, source said. After bouncing around, he found his footing in Chicago with a new attitude and now will stick around. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2021

With Edwards in place for the next three seasons, eyes now turn to veteran fan favorite defensive end Akiem Hicks, who has been a speculated potential cut for weeks now. With Chicago needing to clear cap space in a big way, the signing of Edwards could signal the potential departure of one of the team’s most critical — and beloved — d-linemen. I really hope not, but this is when I have to remind myself that oftentimes, above all else, football is a business.

Edwards Proved to Be Solid Contributor on Defense in 2020

Edwards signed a one-year, $910,000 contract with the Bears last season, and he performed well throughout the year as a role player on the defensive line. He played in 15 games, and earned an impressive overall grade of 88.6 from Pro Football Focus, and a pass rushing grade of 80.6. He had 17 total tackles, four sacks, six tackles for loss and seven quarterback hits, very often finding himself in opposing teams’ backfields. He had 21 total pressures and 13 hurries on 256 total snaps in 2020.

Chicago brought him in on a prove-it type of deal, and after those numbers, it’s clear the team sees an expanded role for the 6’3″ 280 pound defensive lineman. A second-round pick by the Raiders out of Florida State in 2015, many dubbed Edwards a bust after he never quite lived up to the expectations that came with his being selected 35th overall.

Injuries kept him limited with the Raiders his first two seasons, and the team waived him in 2018. He spent that year with the New York Giants, and the 2019 season with the New Orleans Saints before landing in Chicago last year. Now, he’ll be with the same team for consecutive seasons for the. first time since he entered the league.

