Ex-Bears Veteran WR Signing New Deal With Seahawks: Report

Former Chicago Bears wide receiver Marquise Goodwin is heading to Seattle.

Goodwin, who spent his 2021 campaign with the Bears, is set to spend his ninth NFL season with Pete Carroll and the Seahawks, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reported on May 22.

The Seahawks will fill their open roster spot with WR Marquise Goodwin, I'm told. Goodwin, 31, would add speed to the room. Vertical threat at a time when Pete wants to launch it deep with whoever plays QB. Goodwin had 20 catches for 313 yards and 1 TD with the Bears last season. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) May 23, 2022

The 31-year-old veteran will join Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf and Dee Eskridge in Seattle’s wide receivers room. It remains to be seen who he’ll be catching passes from after the Seahawks traded ex-quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos this offseason. At present, Drew Lock, Geno Smith and Jacob Eason are the only QB’s listed on Seattle’s depth chart, so it will be interesting to see who winds up succeeding Wilson, a nine-time Pro Bowler.

Goodwin played in 14 of 17 games for the Bears in 2021, finishing with 20 catches for 313 yards (15.7 yards per catch) and a touchdown.

Goodwin Can Still Stretch the Field

A former third-round pick for the Buffalo Bills in 2013 (78th overall), Goodwin spent his first four seasons with the Bills before heading to San Francisco, where he played for the 49ers from 2017-19. He had what remains his best statistical season in 2017 with San Francisco, catching 56 passes for 962 yards (17.2 yards per catch) and two scores.

The Niners traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020, but that didn’t last long. He and his wife, Morgan, had a daughter in February of 2020, and after suffering multiple miscarriages prior to her birth, he chose to opt out that year due to concerns about during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since he didn’t play, he was reverted back to San Francisco, who released him shortly after.

He returned to action with the Bears on a one-year deal in 2021, and even though he didn’t put up huge numbers, he still has enough speed to make some nice chunk plays.

The speedy wideout ran the fastest 40-yard dash time at the scouting combine (4.27 seconds) in 2013, and while he has lost a step or two over the years, he is still a solid deep threat capable of stretching defenses.

Goodwin Had ‘Challenging’ Season With Bears in 2021

The Bears averaged 188.6 yards passing per game last season, which ranked 30th out of 32 teams. Former head coach Matt Nagy, who was fired in January, was frequently criticized for his play-calling and offensive scheme, and it didn’t take long for Goodwin to comment on the challenges of being a deep threat receiver in Nagy’s offense.

“It’s challenging,” Goodwin said after Chicago’s 34-14 Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. “But I mean, you just got to work with what you get. I don’t control the plays that are called. I don’t control anything but just going out and doing my job, and I just do it the best that I know how: fast.”

Goodwin averaged 4.2 yards after the catch in 2021, per Pro Football Focus, and he also had one fumble. Over his eight seasons in the league, Goodwin has 160 catches for 2,636 yards (16.5 yards per catch and 14 TDs.

