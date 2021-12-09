Matt Nagy Has Strong Response to Aaron Rodgers, Packers Rivalry

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy isn’t exactly known for his way with words, but his response to his team’s recent trolling at the hands of reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers was a good one.

The first time the Bears played the Green Bay Packers this season, on October 17, Rodgers made headlines when he shouted “I own you” to Bears fans in attendance at Soldier Field after he ran into the end zone for a touchdown. Rodgers is 22–5 against the Bears, and has won 11 of 13 games at Lambeau Field, so his trash talk wasn’t unfounded. He and the Packers have also had a great deal of success against Nagy.

The current Bears coach has gone 12-2 against the Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions since arriving in Chicago in 2018, but he has beaten Rodgers and Green Bay just once, going 1-6 against them. When he was asked about Rodgers’ declaration of ownership and how badly he wanted to beat the Packers QB, Nagy gave a solid response.

Nagy: ‘We’re Aware’ Of Rodgers Taunt

When asked if he used Rodgers’ declaration as a motivational tool for his team, Nagy said this on December 8:

“I mean, we’re aware of it.”

Whether it will be used as bulletin board material, he wouldn’t say, but the Bears coach then gave a strong response to whether it’s important to him on a personal level to beat Aaron Rodgers:

It’s not my thing. This is about our team, and this is about us beating them, plain and simple. It has nothing to do with me versus Aaron Rodgers. There are a lot of other coaches that want to beat him and do their best, but this one is about … We have not been good enough against this team in the 3 1/2 years that I’ve been here. And so we’ve got to do everything we can to change that. And now, with where we’re at at 4-8, to have an opportunity against one of the best teams in the NFL, one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play this game, that’s where it’s my job to make sure I lead these guys with the right mentality heading into this.

Nagy’s right — it’s not about him. It’s about his team getting a win against an opponent it rarely defeats — and he knows it’s not going to be an easy task.

Nagy is Well Aware of His Lack of Success vs. Green Bay

With rumors he’ll be fired at season’s end — or potentially even after a loss Week 14 against Green Bay — still swirling, Nagy’s seat is hot as ever going into Green Bay Sunday night, and the Bears coach seems to know his team has an uphill battle awaiting.

“You know what he is, you know what he can do,” Nagy said. “The bottom line is that recently in these four years since I’ve been here we haven’t beat them enough. We’ve got to win these games and we haven’t. So however we’ve got to do that, when you get an opportunity in a division game, you’ve got to do it. He makes it more difficult because of who he is and we know that.”

They know it. But can they do anything about it? That’s the real question — and we’ll know the answer soon enough.

