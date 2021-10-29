Matt Nagy Won’t Rule Out Devastating Move With Khalil Mack

The Chicago Bears will have to figure out a way to maintain their high-octane pass rush without star outside linebacker Khalil Mack in the lineup, especially since head coach Matt Nagy can’t say for certain yet whether the six-time Pro Bowler will be forced to spend some time on injured reserve.

The Bears have officially ruled out Mack for Week 8’s home game against the San Francisco 49ers as he continues to recover from a foot injury that has slowed him since their win over the Detroit Lions on October 3. While Mack has missed the majority of practice since then, the foot issue had not sidelined him for a game until now.

As Nagy explained on Friday, the Bears’ medical staff has continued to meet with Mack on a weekly basis after each game to re-evaluate the extent of his foot injury, looking to ensure their defensive star doesn’t make things worse trying to play through the pain. Ultimately, Nagy said the decision to sideline Mack in Week 8 came down to their desire to “protect Khalil from himself.”

“He’s a great leader,” Nagy told reporters on October 29. “For what he does on the field, this has been one of the fastest starts he’s had in his career, production-wise. You feel it, you see it. He’s had a couple weeks there where he has not been able to practice, but he’s been able to strap it up on Sunday and do a lot of great things. The want is there, but we’ve gotta sometimes protect Khalil from himself and that’s kind of where we’re at right now and just continue to work through everything with him, open communication, and come up with a good plan … moving forward.”

Unfortunately, that also means that Nagy and the Bears are not prepared to rule out the devastating possibility that Mack could land on injured reserve — which would require him to spend a minimum of three weeks away from the team’s active roster.

“We have not made any decisions,” Nagy said. “Keeping Khalil out for this weekend, he obviously would love to be able to go, but that’s where we’re at right now with him and we’ll continue to work through that situation with him.”

Quinn’s Return From COVID List Should Help

The Bears will certainly miss Mack’s contributions against the 49ers given he has racked up six sacks and 22 total pressures over the first seven games of the season, but it does help that Robert Quinn will be back in the lineup after missing last week’s game on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Through the first few months of the new season, the 31-year-old outside linebacker has finally looked like the player the Bears believed they were getting when they signed him in 2020 free agency. He has held pace with Mack in the pass-rushing department with five sacks, 11 quarterback hurries and 18 total pressures in his first six games. He also came up with a massive strip-sack against Lions quarterback Jared Goff in Week 4 that ended with Mack recovering the fumble for the Bears.

Will Quinn be ready to jump right back into the action after a week away, though?

“I really believe Robert was in a really good place in practice and in games (before going on the COVID list),” Nagy said. “Both Khalil and Robert coming off the edge, working together like that was really great. You have a little bit of a roadblock here with that, but he’ll bounce back. I just know he takes care of himself and he’s a guy you don’t really have to tell him too much. He really only has one speed. For him, probably the biggest thing is going to be conditioning, and that’s where (outside linebackers) Coach (Bill) Shuey and (defensive coordinator) Sean (Desai) will do a good job at making sure he has the reps he needs to get when he’s out there. … But I think he’ll be productive.”

Hicks’ Status Also Important vs. 49ers

Another important pass-rushing piece for the Bears to monitor ahead of Sunday’s game with the 49ers is defensive end Akiem Hicks, who has missed two of the past three games while dealing with a groin injury. His return would seem more likely than not given he practiced in all three sessions for Week 8, including with full-participant status on Friday, but the Bears have officially listed him as “questionable” to play.

If Hicks can return to the lineup and generate from interior pressure alongside Eddie Goldman and Bilal Nichols — who was removed from the injury report on Friday — the Bears defense should be able to survive a week without Mack in the lineup.

Other Bears listed with injury designations for Week 8 against the 49ers include: