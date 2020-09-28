Bears HC Matt Nagy Officially Names Starting QB

Bears HC Matt Nagy Officially Names Starting QB

Bears name Nick Foles starting QB

Getty Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles of the Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears have named their starting quarterback. Again. In his weekly Monday meeting with the media, Bears head coach Matt Nagy revealed news that shocked virtually no one: Nick Foles will be taking over at starting quarterback for the team moving forward.

After throwing an ugly interception during the Bears’ first offensive series in the fourth quarter — one in which he later admitted he did not see the defender, who was charging — Trubisky was benched in favor of Foles, who brought the team back for yet another miraculous fourth quarter win.

Nagy Names Foles Starter Indefinitely Moving Forward

Foles entered the game on the Bears’ second possession in the third quarter after Trubisky’s interception led to a 26-10 Falcons lead. The veteran calmly led the team back, throwing three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter (he also threw two more that were overturned). Foles also hit plays Trubisky missed, connecting with receiver Anthony Miller on the same exact play Trubisky overthrew him on — and that came from Trubisky himself.

It’s plays like that — true game changers — that resulted in Nagy making the decision to yank Trubisky in favor of the veteran signal caller, who he confirmed will be the team’s starter for more than just next week’s matchup against a tough Indianapolis Colts team.

Nick Foles Now Has Golden Opportunity With Bears

GettyAnthony Miller celebrates his second game-winning grab of the season with Nick Foles, who replaced Mitch Trubisky in the third quarter.

With the Bears ranked in the top 10 in total defense, Foles may be working with the best team he has ever had, including the Eagles’ 2017 Super Bowl-winning squad. With Akiem Hicks, Khalil Mack, Kyle Fuller and Eddie Jackson leading the way, this unit has always been one capable offense away from being a true contender. If he continues to play well and stays healthy, Foles should be a literal game-changer for the Bears.

He could also see his pocket get fatter if he performs well. He has performance-based incentives built into his contract for quarterback rating, playing time and Pro Bowl/postseason appearances that could total up to $6 million.

