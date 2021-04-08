Bears Have Had ‘Numerous’ Calls With Potential Anthony Miller Replacement

Could Purdue standout Rondale Moore be headed to the Chicago Bears? According to Adam Hoge of NBC Sports, Moore said he has had “numerous Zoom calls with the whole staff” in Chicago, and appears to be on the Bears’ radar in a big way.

The 180-pound wide receiver will enter the NFL Draft this year, and despite having an excellent showing at his Pro Day last month, his stock may be falling slightly due to concerns about his height. Initially listed as 5’9″, Moore measured in at 5’7″ and some teams are rumored to be balking a bit because of it. The speedy receiver clocked an unofficial 4.29-second 40-yard dash and a 42.5-inch vertical on his Pro Day, but his size may push him from a second round prospect to the lower rounds. If this happens, the Bears could snag him to replace Anthony Miller (if Miller gets traded or released, which is likely) in the slot and get an absolute steal.

“I don’t really get into the size thing. For me it’s just crafts. And I look at the things you can control,” Moore told Hoge. “For me, that means weight distribution, mannerisms and ability to get open. I like to watch guys like Cooper Kupp, Cole Beasley, (Stefon) Diggs, Julio (Jones), Keenan Allen, Calvin Ridley is a big one as well. And they possess different skills and all different heights.”

What Would Bears Be Getting in Moore?

Moore broke out in 2018, when he was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year. He caught 114 passes for 1,258 yards and 12 receiving touchdowns. A hamstring injury limited him in 2019, and he played in just four games, catching 29 passes for 387 yards and two scores. In 2020, Moore initially opted out of the season due to concerns over the coronavirus before choosing to opt back in after the Big Ten enhanced safety protocols. Still, he played in just three games last year, and seven total over the previous two seasons, which is another concern with his game.

Still, there’s a lot to like about the talented and feisty wideout. Here’s what draft analyst Lance Zierlein of NFL.com has to say about Moore:

Slightly undersized slot receiver who makes up for it with above-average strength and competitive fire that shows up throughout the tape. He can beat one-on-one coverage with speed but lacks the size and length to legitimately challenge NFL cornerbacks outside. He’s difficult to press, elusive out of route breaks underneath and his ability after the catch could make him a priority target when it’s time to move the sticks on third down. He lacks desired game experience on paper, but he’s the same player week in and week out and teams know exactly what they will get with him. His football character and acumen are big pluses to go with his talent. Moore should become a good starting slot target with punt return potential.

Moore Could Be Just What Chicago Needs to Replace Miller

Considering his potential to help in the return game, Moore would be a solid add for the Bears, particularly if he does slip into the mid-later rounds. His attitude and style of play are also a perfect fit for the city of Chicago.

“I’m not a glitz and glamour type of guy,” Moore told Hoge. “I don’t follow trends and I don’t get caught up in who does this and who does that.”

Bears coach Matt Nagy — who will be calling plays again next season — loves speed, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Bears spend a pick on him should they decide to move on from Miller.

