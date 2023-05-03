Bears “In Play” for 2 Former Pro-Bowl Edge Rushers

There are a handful of premium pass rushers available on the free agent market and the Chicago Bears still need to add at least one player who can do that job.

Six edge rushers with serious NFL resumés remain available via free agency. Among them are Yannick Ngakoue, Frank Clark, Justin Houston, Jadeveon Clowney, Melvin Ingram and Leonard Floyd.

Brad Ganon of Bleacher Report on Wednesday, May 3, listed Chicago as one of the five franchises most likely “in play” for one, or more, of the aforementioned talents. All six could help the Bears improve from their team tally of 20 sacks last season, which was good enough to slot them last in the league in what is a pretty important defensive category. Who Chicago should pursue, though, is more difficult to determine.

Bears Address Decision Not to Select Pass Rusher in NFL Draft

Reporters asked general manager Ryan Poles during his post-draft press conference to explain why he didn’t select an edge rusher with any of the 10 picks at his disposal over the weekend.

“You want to fix everything immediately but it’s got to work the right way. The right players got to be there that fit our scheme.” Poles said. “Camp’s a long ways away. We’ll stay on our toes and if something presents itself, we’ll be able to do that.”

One name from the above list that makes considerable sense is Ngakoue, formerly of the Indianapolis Colts. He is still 28 years old and is a pure pass rusher with at least eight sacks in all seven of his NFL seasons. He also plays from the defensive end position, which is a fit with the Bears’ 4-3 base defensive scheme.

Bears Should Look to Melvin Ingram, Justin Houston as Edge Rushers in 2023

But when the options are all grizzled veterans to one extent or another, what makes arguably more sense in Chicago is to address the position short-term in 2023 as a bridge to a longer-term play, perhaps as soon as one season down the road. In that case, taking a higher-caliber talent like Ingram or Houston is the better play.

Ingram is six years older than Ngakoue but is also a three-time Pro Bowler. He has a more complete skill set and given his age and total earnings in the NFL, Ingram may also be more inclined to take a one- or two-year contract for a lower annual amount.

Experienced at both positions, Ingram has spent most of his time in the league rushing opposing quarterbacks from the defensive end spot. He has amassed 57 sacks, 30 defensed passes, 16 forced fumbles, three interceptions and two defensive touchdowns over the course of his 11-year career, per Pro Football Reference.

The 34-year-old Houston is also longer in the tooth than other available choices but remains a viable option as the Bears complete their rebuild. Like Ingram, Houston earned multiple Pro-Bowl selections (4) early in his career. Unlike Ingram, Houston has tallied 111.5 sacks over his NFL tenure, including nine sacks in 2022. Ingram got to the quarterback six times last year.

The real question is what Poles meant when he mentioned “the right fit” at the position for the Bears. If it’s a player to bring credibility to the unit, leadership to the locker room and bridge the gap during a rebuild for a cheap price, Ingram and Houston are the best options. If it’s something else, a player like Ngakoue might come into play. But one thing is certain, Chicago needs more help on the edge before the 2023 campaign gets underway.