Bears WRs Coach Takes Subtle Jab at Mitch Trubisky, Hints New Offensive Plans

Mike Furrey is not one to dance around a topic. The wide receivers coach for the Chicago Bears met with the media Monday to discuss the ups and downs of the team’s 30-26 comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons Sunday afternoon.

The game was quite an eventful one, as it featured the benching of former starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in favor of veteran signal-caller Nick Foles, who promptly erased a 16-point Atlanta lead after taking the reins. Foles led the second remarkable Bears comeback in three weeks, but something felt different about it. Maybe it was all that refreshing leadership we’re not used to seeing. Foles working the sidelines, talking to his teammates, breaking down plays during and after the game — it was almost refreshing to see.

Nick Foles leadership was on full display yesterday. pic.twitter.com/bN4rYerVlE — Bears Film Room (@BearsFilmRoom) September 28, 2020

With Foles now under center, the Bears’ offense should look quite a bit different than it did with Trubisky leading the way — and Furrey got specific about one element in particular the veteran will bring that Trubisky didn’t.

Mike Furrey Reveals Very Specific Limitation in Mitch Trubisky’s Game

Furrey was asked Monday about a back-shoulder throw Nick Foles made to wide receiver Javon Wims against Atlanta. Wims wasn’t ready for the throw, and he didn’t make the play, largely because he’s not used to seeing throws like that coming from Trubisky. When Furrey was asked about that play specifically, his response was more than a little telling:

“Obviously, we haven’t had a lot of those the last two or three years. And so that’s going to happen now.”

Interesting tidbit from Bears WRs coach Mike Furrey today, asked about a back-shoulder throw from Foles to Wims. “Obviously we haven’t had a lot of those the last two or three years. And so that’s going to happen now.” A new element with Foles at QB. The WRs have to be ready. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) September 28, 2020

Oof. Surely, Furrey wasn’t trying to get personal with his comment — he was just laying the facts down as he saw them. Still, for an offensive coach to publicly admit that Trubisky’s play has prevented the team from incorporating certain throws, well — that’s undeniably damning.

Here’s a look at the play courtesy of a fan on Twitter:

Here’s the play #DaBears WR Coach Mike Furrey was referring to yesterday when he ripped Trubisky This is a solid back shoulder throw to Wims. Wims just wasn’t prepared for it because he hasn’t seen a throw like this in his NFL career haha. pic.twitter.com/TMUWkAyS22 — Austin F (@unclemike21) September 29, 2020

Foles Will Add Several New Elements to Chicago’s Offense

Furrey could have taken the opportunity to emphasize the throw by Foles. He could have started talking about how back-shoulder throws are something he’s seen Foles do well, emphasizing Foles’ game instead of Trubisky’s. But he got specific, citing Trubisky’s tenure — the previous two to three years — as a time when a draught existed where such throws were concerned, and he also made sure to note that draught ends with Foles.

With the Super Bowl MVP under center, Bears’ receivers will now have a more confident presence. He will trust them more than Trubisky did, and he’ll get the ball into the hands of his playmakers with far more ease than is younger incumbent. Foles understands and reads coverages far better than Mitch, as well, and that was obvious after watching Sunday’s game.

Nagy will likely open his playbook back up, and he’ll take the handcuffs off this offense. Foles won’t just bring a nice back-shoulder throw. He’ll bring a confidence and a calm his teammates have already noticed — and one they haven’t seen in Chicago for years.

"He's a Super Bowl winner. He's never afraid of any moment at all. He doesn't fear a defense. He comes in and he running the show and that's what makes him special."

– Bears WR Allen Robinson on QB Nick Foles (Via ESPN's First Take) — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) September 29, 2020

