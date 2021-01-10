Top Analyst Reveals Where Bears Are Heading With Mitch Trubisky

The latest update on Mitch Trubisky’s future with the Chicago Bears is an ominous one for the 26-year-old quarterback. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Bears aren’t high on bringing their second overall pick back in 2021 — unless he has a major surge in the playoffs over the next few weeks.

Trubisky and the team had a rollercoaster of a season that included a six-game losing streak followed by a three-game winning spurt that helped propel them into the playoffs. The Bears had a win-and-in game against the Green Bay Packers last weekend, with a victory guaranteeing a spot in the postseason, but they lost, 35-16, and Trubisky failed yet again to win a huge game against a quality opponent.

Trubisky Has Shown Improvement, But Has it Been Enough?

The fourth-year quarterback was benched Week 3 in favor of Nick Foles, but after weeks of watching Foles struggle (the offense failed to score more than 23 points in any of his seven starts) Trubisky took the reins again Week 12, and he showed signs of improvement in an offense that was clearly tailored to limit his weaknesses. Trubisky has thrown for 1,495 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions since his return, but he has played one winning team in that streatch: the Packers, who beat him twice and picked him off three times.

His penchant for red zone turnovers has also been a problem, and his performance last week against Green Bay pretty much sums up his career in a Bears uniform: His 252 yards with no touchdowns and a costly interception kept the team in it, but ultimately wasn’t enough.

Ian Rapoport on Future of Mitch Trubisky: He’ll Have to Win Some Playoff Games to Stay in Chicago

“At one point, the Bears were certain that he was their future, their franchise quarterback. Now, from what I understand, (he) still has a lot to prove to get there, and obviously a big stage now to do it,” Rapoport revealed on the NFL Network Sunday morning, adding:

Here are the things working against Mitch Trubisky as he tries to remain the franchise quarterback for the Bears: He had his fifth-year option declined, he’s been benched. Obviously, he struggled last week. He’s had his moments, but from what I understand, there’s nothing certain. The Bears are not set right now on bringing him back. Perhaps if he wins and keeps winning, he can change their mind, but still a lot of work to do for Trubisky.

From @NFLGameDay: #Bears QB Mitch Trubisky, who has played better lately, still has a lot to prove to be Chicago's QB of the future. It begins today. pic.twitter.com/lrIm8eEeQ0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 10, 2021

If we’re picking up what Rapoport — who remains one of the league’s most trusted sources — is putting down, it’s looking like Trubisky is going to have to string together at least a win in the playoffs, maybe two, if he wants to see a contract offer of any kind from Chicago. If the Bears should beat the Saints in the Wild Card round Sunday, they’ll head to Lambeau Field, where Trubisky has never won a game (he’s 1-5 in his career against the Packers), so the outlook for the team’s former No. 2 pick isn’t so good.

