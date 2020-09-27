Bears Bench QB Mitch Trubisky in Favor of Nick Foles

Those who follow Chicago Bears football knew it was only a matter of time before the team turned to veteran Nick Foles after Mitch Trubisky was named the starter. As it turns out, it wasn’t long.

After a dismal second quarter in which he overthrew several receivers, Matt Nagy yanked Trubisky in favor of Foles with just under 10 minutes in the third quarter Week 3 against the Falcons. Foles immediately came in and led the team down the field, but wide receiver Allen Robinson lost a jump ball that turned into an interception in the end zone on the veteran quarterback’s first possession.

With Trubisky under center, the Bears fell to a 26-10 deficit in the third, and while some of the team’s issues were his fault — numerous overthrows and a few bad decisions follow him everywhere, including a bad interception that led to his removal — the offensive line could not open up any lanes, and the defense looked as porous as it has looked in a long time.

Does This Move Signal the End of Trubisky’s Time as the Starter?

The move by Nagy to go to Foles so early in the season was a bold one, but it also says a good deal about how much confidence they have — or don’t have — in Trubisky. Nagy and the majority of the team’s new coaching staff already know Foles well — and they have a ton of trust in him.

It would be difficult for Chicago to go back to Trubisky now, wouldn’t it? Probably, but there’s a chance they still will if Foles bombs. Trubisky entered this game 2-0 as the team’s starter — but his mistakes have cost the team points in every contest so far this year, including his Week 3 showing against the Falcons.

But Foles has seen his work with the first-team offense cut short due to the shortened preseason, so it could take a little time for him to warm up. With Nagy pulling Trubisky so soon in the season, expect Foles to get that time moving forward.

