Mitch Trubisky Gets Brutal Update to Wikipedia Page

Mitch Trubisky may or may not have played his last game in a Chicago Bears uniform — but at least he turned in an award-winning performance. After the Bears lost their second playoff game in three seasons to the New Orleans Saints, 21-9, Trubisky was awarded a — we’ll call it unique piece of hardware.

The Bears-Saints game aired on CBS and Nickelodeon in a simulcast, and to commemorate the occasion, the network handed out an MVP-type trophy awarded to a player voted on by viewers.

Trubisky, who went 19-for-29 for 199 yards and a last-second touchdown in the loss, was voted the winner by a presumably large contingent of Bears fans watching. Thus, in a telecast that featured the likes of SpongeBob, Patrick Star and Young Sheldon star Iain Armitage, fans voted Trubisky as Nickelodeon’s Most Valuable Player or NVP.

Naturally, Twitter had reactions.

Twitter Reacts to Trubisky’s NVP Award

In a hilarious development that was later amended, Trubisky’s Wikipedia page was altered. In the “Career highlights and awards section” on his page, someone added his winning of the NVP award to his small list of accolades. It was eventually deleted, but not before it made the rounds on social media”

Mitch Trubisky’s Wikipedia page has been updated to reflect his first career NVP award. (h/t: @kscommenter) pic.twitter.com/yKfPl5531q — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 11, 2021

They already updated Mitch Trubisky's Wikipedia page 😂 pic.twitter.com/lGdSvHiY5M — Sporting News (@sportingnews) January 11, 2021

Y’all are hell for going after Trubisky’s Wikipedia page 😭 pic.twitter.com/SWa7UsSMxZ — Hank Conger Appreciation Account (@GarneauDoubter) January 11, 2021

Congrats to Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky for being the first, and probably last, man to have Nickelodeon NVP on his Wikipedia page. pic.twitter.com/gViHqqlvP0 — MAX PROPAYNE 3 (@Black24Boi) January 11, 2021

Wikipedia has been monitoring Mitch Trubisky's page and deleting any mention of the Nickelodeon NVP Award, which he won today in loss to the Saints, citing it as "Not a notable award". Cowards. pic.twitter.com/zmUo0MjbJ1 — TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) January 11, 2021

Many thought Trubisky and this Bears offense had turned a corner after a strong series of games late in the season. The Bears quarterback had 1,001 yards passing for seven touchdowns, two interceptions and a rating of 107.7 against the Lions, Texans, Vikings and Jaguars, but in two games versus Green Bay as well as in the playoff loss to the Saints, it was a different story for the former second-overall pick.

Against more stiff competition, he threw for 693 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions, with a rating of 84.4.

Trubisky: ‘We Shot Ourselves in the Foot a Lot’

When he was asked about the drop-off in production he and the team have experienced the last two weeks against the Packers and Saints, the Bears quarterback had this to say:

“It always comes down to the basics at the end of the day. Are we doing good on third down? And tonight we were not. Were we efficient on first and second down? Tonight we were not,” he said.

“We shot ourselves in the foot a lot. I didn’t think we played very smart tonight … it was just sloppy. As I said, there’s a lot of things we need to do better, a lot of things we need to change and a lot of it is the culture and what we accept and what we don’t. So we just have to keep getting better. And you’ve got to play your best ball against better teams like that.”

Unfortunately for Trubisky — and for the Bears and their fans — they haven’t played their best ball in weeks, and their season is over as a result.

