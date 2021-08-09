Mitch Trubisky Appears to Be Hilariously Confused About Exit From Bears

It seems as though Mitch Trubisky has some confusion when it comes to his exit from the Chicago Bears organization. The current backup quarterback for the Buffalo Bills left Chicago after the team chose not to re-sign him — but he doesn’t seem to know or fully understand that.

A former second overall pick for the Bears in 2017, Trubisky’s story in Chicago is well told, so there’s no need to go into excruciating detail here. He didn’t work out or mesh well in head coach Matt Nagy’s offense, and his inability to read or understand defenses coupled with his accuracy issues resulted in 31 other teams passing on him this offseason, while Buffalo took a chance on him, paying him $2.5 million for one year.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano recently spent two days visiting the Bills’ training camp, and he shared an unintentionally hilarious moment courtesy of Trubisky that’s going to make myriad Bears fans smile and nod.

Trubisky Seems Confused About How He Left Chicago

Graziano was at Buffalo’s camp on July 30-31, and he shared an anecdote that suggests Trubisky doesn’t know or understand that he was neither traded nor cut when the Bears chose not to re-sign him. Per Graziano:

“(Bills) Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, in a meeting early in camp, asked every offensive player and coach to stand up. ‘If you’re a coach and you’ve ever been fired, sit down,’ Daboll said, and every coach in the room sat down. ‘OK,’ Daboll continued. ‘If you’re a player and you’ve ever been cut or traded, sit down.’ A large group of players sat down. ‘If you weren’t picked in the first round, sit down,’ Daboll said, and suddenly the only person in the room still standing was Allen. (The only other first-rounder on Buffalo’s offense is backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who sat down with the cut-or-traded group, even though he technically wasn’t cut nor traded by the Bears, just not re-signed.)”

Oof.

Trubisky often looked confused when trying to read coverages, and he was known for running out of bounds behind the line of scrimmage intentionally on fourth down instead of trying to make a play for the first, so this kind of confusion is nothing new to Bears fans. Still, some are sure to get a good laugh out of the fact that Trubisky doesn’t seem to understand the difference between not being re-signed and being cut or traded.

Buffalo Liking What They’re Seeing From Mitch Early On

Bills starting QB Josh Allen said late last month that he and the former Bears QB are becoming fast friends.

“Mitch has been awesome. He’s quickly developing into one of my good friends. He comes with a great attitude each and every day. He’s working his tail off,” Allen said on July 30, via Bills Wire. “He’s not afraid to ask questions about the offense and he’s here to help the team win in whatever way that might be. We’re lucky to have him, I’ll tell you that.”

Bills general manager Brandon Beane has also spoken highly of Trubisky in recent weeks, and says the idea of a reboot in Buffalo appealed to Mitch most.

“What we sold to him and his agent is, ‘Just come here for a reboot. Work with Josh Allen and our other quarterbacks, Jake Fromm (and) Davis Webb, (offensive coordinator) Brian Daboll and (quarterbacks coach) Ken Dorsey.’ Come here, have a reset year and just be a part of what we’re doing here,” Beane said.

If anyone needs a reset, it’s Trubisky, who clearly wants to put his time in the Windy City in the rearview.

