Mitch Trubisky’s Fiancée Shares Belated Goodbye With Bears Fans

Former Chicago Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky has moved on, now serving as Josh Allen’s backup in Buffalo. His exit from the Windy City was a long time coming, but it still hit some of his fans and supporters hard. As it turns out, a few Bears fans may have just wanted to hear a simple “goodbye” from their former starting quarterback, and they didn’t get one — but there’s a simple reason why.

Trubisky’s fiancée, Hillary Gallagher, did a recent Q&A session on her Instagram story, and when she was hit with a few questions from complimentary Bears fans about why Trubisky never said goodbye, she revealed why the former Bears starter has been on radio silence for the last several months.

Gallagher: ‘He Loves Bears Fans’

“It’s clear Trubisky still has a swath of supporters in Chicago, based on the compliments many threw his and Gallagher’s way.

“Love y’all too,” Gallagher responded to one adoring fan. “Chicago will always be a big part of our lives.”

“Can you get Mitchell to say what’s up to me and the rest of the bears fans?” Another fan asked. “We never got a goodbye.”

Gallagher gave a gracious response: “Mitchell doesn’t use social media at all which is why but he loves Bears fans & we will miss y’all & the city of Chicago.”

Bears Have Already Said Their Goodbyes Long Ago

Bears general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy both publicly addressed Trubisky’s exit in early April, and both spoke highly of the former second overall pick. “As I look back, Mitch battled for this team. A lot of our ability to be in the playoffs two out of the last three years is a credit to him, and I think he sacrificed a lot for this team. We wish him nothing but the best and now we’re looking forward,” Pace said.

The Bears have since signed veteran Andy Dalton, who the team claims will start, while also drafting Justin Fields, who the Bears hope will be their quarterback of the future. When asked how or why Trubisky didn’t fit into the Bears offensive scheme, yet Andy Dalton does, Pace said this:

“There’s a lot of things that come down to that…I just think Andy’s experienced. He’s played in a lot of game in this league. He’s won a lot of games in this league. Andy makes good decisions. He’s accurate and we just feel he’s a fit for our offense. Instead of talking about the past and Mitch, I’d like to more talk about the future with Andy and what he provides and we’re excited about that.”

“I’m indebted to Mitch and what he’s done for so many different reasons. It’s hard to go through these processes. I care so much about him. It didn’t work out here,” Nagy said about his former quarterback. “Here we are and he’s in a new chapter, and we’re in a new chapter. And so I have nothing but good feelings for Mitch. I wish him nothing but the best. Teams change every single year. There’s always change. That’s where he’s at. That’s where he’s at. Obviously, we would have loved to have it work for both ends, but it didn’t.”

