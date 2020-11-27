Bears HC Matt Nagy Reveals Starting QB vs Packers

In a move that has been building for weeks, it has now been made officially official: It’s Mitch Trubisky season again for the Chicago Bears. After getting benched after throwing an ill-advised interception in the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons Week 3, Mitch Trubisky will be back under center for the Chicago Bears.

The Bears have a huge divisional game coming up Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers, and head coach Matt Nagy confirmed Friday afternoon what we’ve known all week: Trubisky will be back under center for the Bears again Week 12:

Coach Nagy has confirmed that Mitch Trubisky will be our starter this Sunday vs. Green Bay. — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 27, 2020

Injuries at QB Make Switch Convenient & More Palatable

Both of Chicago’s top two quarterbacks have been dealing with various ailments in recent weeks, with Foles recovering from a hip pointer and deep bruise to his glute area sustained Week 10 in the Bears’ loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Trubisky played one snap in the Bears’ Week 8 loss to the New Orleans Saints, and he injured his throwing shoulder on the play. He hasn’t seen action since, and now he’s tasked with winning what will be the most important game of the season for the Bears.

After Foles’ dreadful performance as the team’s starter, replacing him while he’s injured seems like the easiest and most convenient way to see if a switch back to Trubisky can spark this offense.

The Bears & Trubisky Don’t Have Flattering Recent History vs Packers

“We all know about the rivalry and what it means to our organization and what it means in NFL history,” Nagy said this week. “Since I’ve been here we’ve won one out of three and we know we need to change that. Now, when you look at where we are at right now and losing these four games as we did heading into the bye, it gives us the opportunity to go against one of the best teams in the NFL with one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play in this game. We know that, but that’s a challenge we have sitting in front of us.”

Trubisky, like Nagy, has only beaten the Packers once. “We’re excited that Mitch is ready and it’s an opportunity for him,” Nagy said Friday.

For his part, the Bears new/former starting quarterback revealed he was “caught off guard” and surprised by Nagy’s decision to bench him, but says he feels he has “ultimately got better as a player” after sitting on the bench for the last several months. Now, he’ll get one final shot to be the guy in Chicago — and with the Bears winning only three of their last 20 games against the Packers, the opportunity for Trubisky to change his own narrative has never been more golden.

