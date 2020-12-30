Mitch Trubisky Gets Huge Shout-Out From Famed Religious Figure & ‘Loyal Fan’

Reverend Jesse Jackson is a Chicago Bears fan, and fourth-year quarterback Mitch Trubisky can now count the world-famous political and religious figure amongst his public and vocal supporters.

Less than a week ahead of the Bears’ biggest game of the season against the rival Green Bay Packers, Reverend Jackson took to Twitter to show his support for Trubisky, specifically, throwing some words of encouragement and wisdom the quarterback’s way.

“Your struggles have made you stronger. The ground is no place for a champion. Your best days are ahead of you. Continue. A loyal fan,” Jackson Tweeted, tagging Trubisky.

Trubisky, Bears Playing Well Heading Into Pivotal Week 17 Game

The Bears have been on a tear of late, winning three in a row while averaging 35.0 points over their last four games on offense. Trubisky has looked good in that stretch, completing 69.1 percent of his passes for 1,243 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions.

“I think it all starts with an expectation, just having a high expectation for us in this offense that, ‘This is what we’re capable of, and nothing less is going to be acceptable.’ If we just have that mentality and are locked in at practice and are just demanding of each other while also just having each other’s backs throughout the process, we can continue to keep growing and progressing and who knows what we can do within this offense? But we gotta be proud of the work but also know that the expectations are higher for us each week when we keep getting better,” Trubisky said this week.

Trubisky Grateful to Be Back as Team’s Starter

More than most quarterbacks in the league, Trubisky’s season has been marked with oodles of highs and lows. He won his first two games of the year before getting benched in the third quarter of Week 3 after a terrible interception. Nick Foles took over and looked good — for a game or two — and then, Foles and the Bears offense tanked, failing to score more than 23 points in his seven starts.

Foles went down with a hip pointer Week 10, and with the Bears’ bye week occurring Week 11, Trubisky was back as the team’s starter Week 12.

“It’s been good. I just feel lucky and blessed to be lucky to play, to be back in this offense, to be out there with my guys playing,” Trubisky told the media after the Bears’ most recent win over the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday.

“It’s been a crazy season. But I’m just fortunate to be out there, to be able to play and to be able to help this team win. I just love our mindset, where we’re at right now and how we keep getting better. How we battled through adversity — not only myself but how we battled through adversity as a team. We just continue to come closer together, and that’s how you create special memories, just getting through the tough times and enjoying the great times together. We got a great opportunity this week to continue to finish strong and get better, and that’s what I’m looking forward to. It’s been a fun ride.”

The ride has at least one more stop this weekend when Aaron Rodgers and the NFC’s No. 1 seeded Packers come to town. A win over their rivals to the North would give the Bears a spot in the playoffs, so it will be another huge test for Trubisky, who has plenty of people rooting for him regardless.

