Ex-Bears QB Mitch Trubisky Signs With AFC Contender

Mitch Trubisky has found a new home. The former second overall pick of the Chicago Bears has signed a one-year deal to go back up Josh Allen. NFL insider Adam Schefter, along with ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler initially broke the news, but the Buffalo Bills also confirmed it shortly after via the team’s official Twitter account.

We’ve agreed to terms with QB Mitchell Trubisky on a one-year contract! #BillsMafia Details: https://t.co/zU8fWQ2Arv pic.twitter.com/QEHND7EulM — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) March 18, 2021

According to insider Ian Rapoport, the deal is for $2.5 million, and according to Bills general manager Brandon Beane, he won’t be in Buffalo for long.

The #Bills are giving QB Mitch Trubisky a 1-year deal worth $2.5M, source said. He’ll back up Josh Allen and hit the market a year from now. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2021

Bills GM on Mitch Trubisky: ‘This is a Reset for Him’

When speaking to the media about the team’s acquisition of Trubisky, Bills GM Beane said this about the former Bears quarterback, noting he felt Trubisky had a similar skill set to current Bills starter Josh Allen, whom Mitch will be backing up:

“What I would say about Mitchell, he was drafted second overall, physically very talented, athletically can do some of the same things that Josh can do with the (run-pass option)s,” Beane said about why the team acquired the 26-year-old quarterback, via Yahoo News. “I don’t know all that went on in Chicago, but he started 50 games and won 29. This is a reset for him. We don’t expect him to be here long term. This is a one year (deal). We hope it’s a great reset for him, making him be the best version of himself in Buffalo and hopefully in a year he can go land a nice starting job.”

