Bears QB Suffers Devastating ‘Potentially Significant’ Injury

The rough week for the Chicago Bears keeps getting rougher. The NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday afternoon that Bears backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky suffered a potentially serious injury to his throwing shoulder during the team’s Week 8 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Trubisky only played one snap in the game, and was apparently injured on the play.

From NFL Now on @nflnetwork: #Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky is undergoing evaluations on his shoulder after injuring it on Sunday vs. the #Saints. There's concern it could be a structural issue, though the extent is unclear at this point. pic.twitter.com/E2xuCxFj4K — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 4, 2020

Trubisky came out early in the game while starter Nick Foles stayed on the sidelines. He ran a play from the Wildcat, taking the snap and running for three yards. “Turns out, he got hurt on that play,” Garafolo said. “He’s tackled by Alex Anzalone, and he gets up, flips the ball to the official, runs to the sideline. Looking back on it now, it looks to me like he’s got some pain on his face, but you wouldn’t have known just from watching it.”

Last season, Trubisky partially tore the labrum in his non-throwing shoulder, and he had surgery this offseason to repair it. But this particular injury, though yet undiagnosed, sounds as though it could be significant.

How Serious is Trubisky’s Shoulder Injury?

“It’s unclear when he alerted the Bears to the fact that he injured his right throwing shoulder on that play,” Garafolo added. “I am told via sources that he is undergoing evaluations to see how significant the injury is, but they are concerned that there is potentially some significant structural issues in his throwing shoulder. He is not practicing today.”

Trubisky didn’t practice Wednesday, per the team’s official injury report. When he spoke to the media Wednesday, head coach Matt Nagy had this to say about Trubisky’s injury: “He’s rehabbing things… it’s unfortunate and I know he’s bummed out.” Nagy also noted that Trubisky hadn’t realized initially that he had been injured. “He just dinged it up on that one play,” Nagy added.

Garafolo also later reported that Trubisky be out at least until the end of November, perhaps longer.

Matt Nagy didn't give a timeline #Bears QB Mitch Trubisky but I'm told the expectation is he'll be sidelined for at least a few weeks. They have two more games and then a bye, so the expectation is he'll be out until late this month at least. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 4, 2020

Trubisky Has Had Recent Issues With Both Shoulders

Trubisky missed a game last season after he tore his labrum against the Vikings Week 4. The injury wasn’t significant, but it did seem to linger for the remainder of the season, and left many wondering if it had a negative impact on his performance while also making him more timid as a runner.

I can confirm that #Bears QB Mitch Trubisky is dealing with a shoulder injury (as @MikeGarafolo reported). The severity and what's next is still being determined. But it doesn't sound good. There are further evaluations. But just awful luck. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) November 4, 2020

Should Trubisky go on injured reserve, the Bears will likely go after another quarterback to add to the practice squad — or even the roster. After releasing wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. earlier Wednesday, the Bears have three available spots to fill.

With flurry of roster moves Tuesday and the Ted Ginn release today, #Bears have 49 players on roster. Figure one is saved for Germain Ifedi with hope he clears COVID protocol before Sunday. That leaves 3 other spots. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) November 4, 2020

We’ll keep you updated on Trubisky’s condition as more information becomes available.

