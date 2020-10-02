Bears Great Wants New, Unique Role for QB Mitch Trubisky

Could newly-benched Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky see a Taysom Hill-like role in his future? One Bears legend hopes so. On this week’s episode of the Hamp, O’B and Koz podcast, Hall of Fame defensive lineman Dan Hampton floated the idea of Trubisky still being a part of the Bears’ offense, just in a very different capacity.

“The Bears would be smart, [if] they possibly could put together — like that kid down in New Orleans, you know, the read-option and that whole package? Taysom Hill? You know, bring him [Trubisky] in and do some different things with him,” Hampton said.

Is this something head coach and play-caller Matt Nagy would consider? Probably not, but it’s an intriguing thought — and it’s starting to become a semi-popular one.

Hampton on Growing List Suggesting Taysom Hill-Type Role for Trubisky

Hampton is not the first to float the idea of Trubisky as a Taysom Hill-esque gadget player. Back in April, a fan asked the Chicago Tribune’s Brad Biggs in his weekly Q&A column if he thought the Bears would ever consider using Trubisky in some of the ways Sean Payton and the Saints have used Hill, and this was part of Biggs’ response:

“First, I’d say there should be no limit to the elements of creativity Nagy can add to the offense. His imagination is colorful when it comes to play design. Certainly there are some interesting possibilities … Nagy has put Trubisky and Chase Daniel on the field together at the same time. Trubisky is an excellent athlete for a quarterback, but he’s not like Hill in terms of running over defenders regularly or playing on special teams. That’s how Hill first proved his value to the Saints. Let’s see what happens with the competition first, but it wouldn’t surprise me to see something creative with two quarterbacks.”

We know what happened with the Bears’ quarterback competition: Trubisky won the job, played wildly uneven for two and a half games, and now Nick Foles is the starter.

Jack Cooney of The Sports on Tap also floated the idea around in April, noting that Trubisky and Hill were very similar in size and skill set. But Matt Nagy wouldn’t try this … would he?

Nagy Will Likely Want to Keep Trubisky Healthy

In the 2019 season, Hill rushed for 156 yards on 27 carries (that’s 5.8 yards per carry), he caught 19 passes for 234 yards and he scored seven total touchdowns. He also had 25 yards receiving, 50 yards rushing and 50 yards through the air in the Saints’ playoff loss to the Vikings last year, and has been an effective cog in the Saints’ offensive machine at times.

As Biggs noted, Nagy has absolutely brought multiple quarterbacks in on offense before, and he does love his gadget plays, but considering Foles’ injury history, it’s highly unlikely he would utilize Trubisky in such a way. Another thing to consider? Trubisky has never been used as a receiver in the ways Hill has, so it’s not like Mitch would scare anyone lining up as a receiver.

The intriguing aspect of this is Trubisky’s ability as a runner. He had a run of 45 yards against the Falcons before being pulled, and he ran for 421 yards in 2018, which was fifth among quarterbacks in the league that year. His skills running the ball are undeniable, and it would be fascinating to see what he would do with an offensive opportunity similar to the one Hill has.

Still, Trubisky was supposed to be the team’s franchise quarterback, and now his entire future in the league is in question. Plus, the last thing Matt Nagy is likely thinking about is how to use Mitch Trubisky offensively. Never say never, but in this case, we’ll probably never see Trubisky as Taysom Hill 2.0.

