NFL Insider: ‘Real Possibility’ Bears QB Plays for 49ers in 2021

Could Chicago Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky be leading the way for the San Francisco 49ers next season? According to the latest insights from 49ers analysts and insiders, it’s a definite possibility.

49ers insider Matt Maiocco and former NFL player and current NBC Sports analyst Takeo Spikes discussed the idea of Mitch Trubisky heading to the Bay Area to replace Jimmy Garoppolo next season. Spikes spent 15 years in the league, playing for the 49ers from 2008-2010, and he was particularly high on the Bears’ former second overall pick being Garoppolo’s successor in 2021.

Takeo Spikes Thinks Trubisky Has Potential

At present, Jimmy Garoppolo’s contract, injury history and inconsistencies have made many wonder if the 49ers are going to keep him around in 2021. When discussing the San Francisco’s future quarterback prospects, Spikes particularly liked the idea of Trubisky, who he noted has been playing better since coming back from his Week 3 benching.

“I know people are down on him,” Spikes said, per NBC Sports. “I honestly think he’s been playing better over the last three or four games since he’s come back.”

Spikes then noted he was a fan of Trubisky’s when the quarterback played his college ball at North Carolina, and he added that he thought Trubisky has not gotten the help he has needed to succeed in Chicago.

Spikes on Trubisky to the Niners: ‘This Could Be a Real Possibility’

“I remember covering him in college,” Spikes said about Trubisky. “I was impressed with his knowledge of the game. I thought he would’ve had a better career up to this point as a professional quarterback in the NFL. Now, you also have to look at the lack of what he hasn’t been able to get – what I’m assuming from the offensive staff of the Chicago Bears,” Spikes added. “It really makes me think, this could be a possibility.”

Trubisky has 776 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions in his last three games, and if he continues to play well to close out the season, the interest of other teams is only going to grow. Maiocco did not refute the idea of Trubisky coming to San Francisco, but he did note that anything was possible regarding the team’s current quarterback situation, including Garoppolo’s return:

“I think there are a lot of possibilities,” Maiocco said. “That’s why the quarterback position is so fascinating with the 49ers. It could just be open and shut, Jimmy’s our guy, let’s move on. Or it could be any number of quarterbacks out there. Whether it’s guys who already have jobs or becoming free, either in free agency or trades, or any number of guys in the college ranks.”

Spikes noting Trubisky’s lack of help in Chicago is noteworthy, particularly considering the Bears quarterback went on record this week saying he had been communicating with his coaching staff about things he wanted to see in the offense, only to have his requests brushed to the side or ignored completely. Regardless of where he ends up, Trubisky’s days in Chicago could very well be numbered.

