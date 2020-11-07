NFL Insiders: Mitch Trubisky Could Play for Divisional Rival in 2021

The Mitch Trubisky chapter is just about written for the Chicago Bears, with the primary question now turning to where he’ll start the second phase of his career. With the Bears choosing to decline his fifth-year option this season, he’ll be able to head anywhere he chooses — even within the NFC North, which is exactly where analysts and insiders think he could wind up.

Adam Jahns, a Bears beat writer for the Athletic, recently spoke to former player and current ESPN insider Matt Bowen about Trubisky’s strengths, weaknesses and where he sees the young quarterback getting a fresh start in 2021. Spoiler alert: Bears fans aren’t going to like it.

Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page, where you can weigh in on all the latest Bears-related breaking news, rumors, content and more!

Mitch Trubisky in a Minnesota Vikings Uniform?

Bowen rattled off a few teams he thinks would be solid fits for Trubisky, and he listed the Minnesota Vikings as an ideal landing spot. Bowen, noting Kirk Cousins is only under contract for one more season, cited system fit as a primary reason Trubisky would be a good option for the Vikings.

“You’re taking a lot of the processing out at the quarterback position, giving him again more defined reads, a lot of boot, a lot of layered reads or leveled reads, where you’re giving the quarterback a high-low read. You got one defender to read. If he plays deep, you throw it under, if he plays short, throw it deep,” Bowen said, adding:

“(The Vikings) want to use that run action to impact the pass rush. Now if you get hard outside-zone play-action, well, that defensive line is not rushing up the field anymore, they’re rushing sideways and then you’re getting that quarterback outside of the pocket now and then you have those leveled reads. You got a flat ball underneath. You got a deep crosser, you got a deep post over the top. You’re giving the quarterback options and more clear defined throwing windows as well.”

ALL the latest Bears news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on Bears newsletter here!

Bowen: Mitch & Bears HC Matt Nagy Were Not a Good Match

“There is a lot of reasons why it didn’t work for Mitch in Chicago,” Bowen said. “But look at the two offenses he played, Matt Nagy’s offense and then the offense under John Fox. I thought the offense under John Fox was a better fit for him. I really believe that.”

Trubisky is currently out with a right shoulder injury. It’s nothing too serious — he’s week to week — but many feel the 26-year-old has already played his last down in a Bears uniform.

For his part, Trubisky, who started the first three games for the Bears this season before getting benched in the third quarter of Week 3, handled his benching with class, displaying a solid attitude the entire time. “I just accepted the news. I had Nick’s back like he’s had mine. The situation sucked, but it was just the flow of the game, how it was happening, and coach made a decision that he felt was best for the team,” he said after he was benched in favor of veteran Nick Foles.

Would a stint in Minnesota be a logical follow up to Chicago? It may be a better fit than most, particularly considering the weapons available, along with the emphasis Minnesota head coach Mike Zimmer puts on the running game. Dalvin Cook is one of the best in the NFL, and as we saw last week against the Packers, he can take divisional games over all by himself.

The Bears wouldn’t trade Trubisky to a divisional rival, but this isn’t a trade situation — Mitch is going to walk, barring a miracle, and as it turns out, he may not have far to go. Considering how inconsistent Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has been over the last two seasons, it would be a great opportunity for Trubisky to sit behind him and wait for an opportunity that gets more likely with every Minnesota loss.

READ NEXT: Bears Bring in Familiar Face on Offense for Tryout