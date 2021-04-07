Mitch Trubisky Wanted to Reunite With Familiar Face, Was Denied: Report

Some reunions just aren’t meant to be. According to multiple reports by NFL insiders, former Chicago Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky was interested in reuniting with former Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio in Denver this offseason, but the feeling apparently wasn’t mutual.

Broncos insiders Benjamin Allbright and Mike Klis both have reported that despite rumors to the contrary, Denver had zero interest in bringing the former second overall pick in to compete for the starting job against Drew Lock. But according to Allbright, Trubisky was very interested in heading to the Mile High City.

“Per multiple sources Mitchell Trubisky was very interested in Denver and trying to compete for a starting job, but the Broncos never offered,” Allbright Tweeted. Ouch.

Trubisky to Denver Made Sense at First

With Lock struggling immensely over his first two seasons in Denver, it seems like a no-brainer that the team will bring in another quarterback to compete with Lock — although they still haven’t done it yet. Trubisky initially made sense to some analysts due to his various connections to the team.

In addition to being familiar with Fangio from their time in Chicago during the 2017-18 seasons, Trubisky is also great friends with Broncos left tackle Garett Bolles. He and Bolles shared an agent and became fast friends after the two spent time together coming up during the 2017 draft. They have since worked out together in the offseason, and have remained close, even analyzing each other’s film at times.

“When people ask, what is Mitch to you, I call him my brother,” Bolles told the Chicago Sun-Times in 2018. “That’s just how he is. He knows that. I love him. He’s a great dude. I’m grateful for him, his friendship.”

Was Denver’s New GM a Factor?

New Denver GM George Paton spent the last several seasons with the Minnesota Vikings as assistant general manager and vice president of player personnel, so he’s more familiar with Trubisky than many other quarterbacks. Perhaps the fifth-year signal caller’s inability to read defenses or his tendency to run out of bounds on fourth down instead of attempting to make a play left a resounding impression on Paton.

Either way, it wasn’t meant to be for Trubisky in Chicago or Denver, and now, he’s starting a new chapter with the Buffalo Bills.

“He’s in a new chapter, and we’re in a new chapter,” Bears head coach Matt Nagy said about Trubisky last week. “I have nothing but good feelings for Mitch. I wish him nothing but the best. Teams change every single year. There’s always change. That’s where he’s at. That’s where he’s at. Obviously, we would have loved to have it work for both ends, but it didn’t. This is where we’re at.”

